Thomas J. Henry Expands Holiday Giving with Generous Donation to the North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, TX, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Thomas J. Henry, a nationally recognized trial attorney and philanthropist, continues his tradition of giving back with a heartfelt $125,000 donation to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). This generous contribution is part of his firm’s broader Feast of Texas initiative, which aims to provide 3.5 million meals to underserved families and individuals across Texas through partnerships with food banks statewide.

With a deep commitment to supporting families from urban centers to rural communities, the Feast of Texas initiative unites the efforts of Thomas J. Henry Law and food banks throughout the state to address hunger in a meaningful and impactful way. This donation will ensure that families across North Texas receive nutritious meals during the holiday season, a true reflection of Thomas J. Henry’s dedication to giving back to the communities his firm serves.

"The holidays are a time for family and gratitude, but we know that for too many Texans, the season can be one of hardship. Our expanded initiative, Feast of Texas, aims to bring some relief and a sense of unity to families in need," said Thomas J. Henry. "This isn't just about giving meals. It's about making sure every Texan, no matter where they live, feels supported and cared for this holiday season."

Through partnerships with the North Texas Food Bank and four other food banks across the state, the Feast of Texas initiative focuses on providing nutritious meals to Texas’ most vulnerable communities. This year’s expanded effort aims to create an even larger impact, setting a new standard for holiday giving beyond the season and strengthening the fabric of Texas communities for the future.

This year’s donation will span 92 counties, including the 13 counties served by NTFB, and reach those most at risk of food insecurity. This marks another important chapter in Thomas J. Henry’s ongoing commitment to supporting Texas families, ensuring that more individuals and families facing hunger are provided with the essential meals they need.

Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, expressed deep gratitude for this generous donation, saying, "The holidays can be especially challenging for neighbors already struggling to make ends meet. With Texas leading the country in hunger and the NTFB’s 13-county service area having the fourth highest number of food insecure people in the nation, this contribution from Thomas J. Henry will provide much-needed relief to the nearly 778,000 individuals facing food insecurity in North Texas alone."

About Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. For nearly 30 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.

Thomas J. Henry has been named a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers, and a lifetime charter member of Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America.

Thomas J. Henry has built his success on helping injured people across Texas, the United States, and the world. The success he has achieved as an attorney allows him and his firm to help those struggling with poverty, natural disasters, access to education, and political repression and violence.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.