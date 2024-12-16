invIOs to present progress across oncology pipeline during JP Morgan Week 2025

VIENNA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH (“invIOs”), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, will be participating in JP Morgan week activities in San Francisco, January 13-16, 2025. The company, which recently completed a successful Series A financing, will share updates on its pipeline, including promising developments in its two complementary glioblastoma treatment approaches - a small molecule and a cell therapy, both being advanced in collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in Boston.

Meet invIOs in San Francisco in January

Members of the invIOs management team will be available for one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s dynamic immuno-oncology pipeline and discuss its corporate strategy and plans for 2025. The Company will participate in 1X1 meetings at Biotech Showcase, January 13-15; meeting requests can be sent via the partneringOne system. Additionally, meetings can be scheduled for that week via the BIO partnering platform or by contacting investors@invios.com.

Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CEO & CFO of invIOs, commented: “Our collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on our cell therapy INV441 and our small molecule program INV501 reflects the strength of our scientific approach and commitment to advancing innovative therapies for challenging solid tumors like glioblastoma. INV501 has shown encouraging preclinical results, including crossing the blood-brain barrier and eliciting robust anti-tumoral immune responses. We are working closely with DFCI to expand the preclinical data for INV501 and are excited to reveal its mode of action in the coming months. As we prepare for JPM Week, we look forward to sharing updates and advancing these promising programs to the next stages of development.”

Oncology programs continue to advance

INV501: INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate that can selectively enhance T cell mediated anti-tumor immune responses. The collaboration with DFCI is progressing well, and the first confirmatory experiments supporting preclinical efficacy in glioblastoma have been completed. INV501 showed survival benefit in glioblastoma models upon oral administration. The Company plans to provide details about the target in the first quarter of 2025. Data are planned to be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting.

INV441: invIOs has submitted a patent application for INV441, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL)-based therapy in preclinical development for glioblastoma. INV441 originates from invIOs’ proprietary EPiC cell enhancement platform. INV441 has shown promising results in glioma models with increased localized anti-tumor immune activity. Following a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. FDA, invIOs is on track to initiate a Phase 1 trial in H2 2025 in collaboration with DFCI.

APN401: Strong clinical data supporting the EPiC platform continues to emerge from the proof-of-concept clinical trial with APN401, which is based on Cbl-b silenced autologous peripheral immune cells. Earlier findings, shared at AACR 2023, demonstrated stable disease in two heavily pre-treated patients with advanced solid tumors and validated the therapy’s rapid, outpatient manufacturing procedure with a processing time of less than 6 hours. The full data set will provide further insights into the therapy’s potential by showing a 38% response rate, which strengthens the foundation for the development of Cbl-b silenced TIL or CAR-T cell therapies (INV441 or INV451). An abstract is being submitted for presentation at a major oncology conference being held in the course of 2025.

About invIOs

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focusing on the discovery and development of novel therapies for cancer. The invIOs team leverages deep expertise in immune system activation to develop individualized and targeted approaches against solid tumors. invIOs is advancing a pipeline of programs encompassing small molecule and cell therapy approaches.

INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate that can selectively enhance T cell mediated anti-tumor immune responses. INV501 is currently in preclinical testing and has demonstrated preclinical proof of concept with strong data in multiple solid tumor indications after oral administration. A lead candidate compound for clinical development has been selected, and IND-enabling studies are ongoing.

EPiC, invIOs’ proprietary cell therapy platform, enables rapid treatment of patients in an out-patient setting. EPiC is a technology platform that allows the creation of personalized cell therapies based on localized processing of a patient’s fresh immune cells. Proof of concept has been demonstrated via initial clinical results from the first asset from the EPiC platform, APN401. INV441, also derived from EPiC, is being developed for the treatment of glioblastoma and is in preclinical testing. invIOs has a collaboration with the DFCI for this program. Another EPiC program, INV451, is a novel CAR-T cell approach against lung cancer being developed with the Medical University of Innsbruck.

