Creative Network Innovations Celebrates Return of Cybersecurity Expert Alex Dunnam to its Team

Creative Network Innovations, a complete technology solution, and Cybersecurity Provider, proudly announces the return of Alex Dunnam as Senior Account Executive. Alex reenters the CNI family after gaining valuable experience working with some of the largest organizations across the nation, enhancing his expertise in compliance, cybersecurity, and managed services.

Alex’s earlier tenure at CNI was instrumental in building the company’s foundation for excellence in business development and client relations. During that time, he contributed significantly to positioning CNI as a trusted leader in IT and cybersecurity. His recent experiences with leading firms nationwide have further sharpened his ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet complex client requirements.

“Returning to CNI feels like coming home,” said Alex Dunnam. “I’m excited to use what I’ve learned over the past few years to help expand our service offerings and better serve the needs of our local community.”

In his role as Senior Account Executive, Alex will lead initiatives to expand CNI’s managed services and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring that clients receive tailored, best-in-class compliance and security services to support their business growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex back to the team,” said Carlos Villalba, CEO at CNI. “His industry knowledge, client-focused approach, and dedication to delivering exceptional service are a perfect fit for our mission of helping businesses stay secure and thrive.”

Established in 1997, CNI has earned an impressive industry reputation for its cybersecurity services and comprehensive IT, including managed services, compliance, vCISO, and threat detection solutions. So, Why CNI?

The highly acclaimed provider offers streamlined management, boasts long-term client retention due to its team’s extensive experience and access to cutting-edge resources and cost-efficient solutions that enable smaller businesses to benefit from significant bulk discounts to optimize their budget for other critical investments.

With years of expertise in continuously monitoring and adapting to emerging threats and evolving compliance requirements, CNI offers a comprehensive range of IT and cybersecurity solutions for small to midsize businesses. The services include:

Cybersecurity: Managed SIEM, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), security education, phishing simulation training, dark web monitoring, and managed MFA.

IT Support and Management: CNI’s Managed IT Services offer 24/7/365 network and endpoint monitoring, remote and onsite support, patch management, self-service password resets, access management, and help desk services.

Business IT Consulting: Lifecycle management, vCISO services for compliance (NIST, HIPAA, PCI, CMMC, CIS), regular technology reviews, and technical assessments.

Infrastructure Support: Managed backups, DMarc, DNS, network, printers, internet, and colocation.

Managed Services Add-ons: After-hours/weekend support, vendor assessments, MFA implementation, and up to 4 hours/month for specific network, internet, or printer support.

CNI’s shared service model provides cost savings opportunities, helping businesses avoid the need for dedicated IT staff.

With CNI managing IT and cybersecurity, business owners can focus on growing their company with the confidence that their operations are fully secure, compliant with industry standards, and supported by a dedicated team of experts, ensuring optimal performance

CNI encourages business owners seeking a comprehensive solution to their cybersecurity and IT solutions to schedule a Discovery Call with its expert team to discuss their unique situation, voice any concerns, and learn more about how CNI can provide robust protection and minimize vulnerabilities today.

About CNI

Started in 1997, Creative Network Innovations (CNI) is a complete cybersecurity and technology solution provider. With a team of talented IT professionals skilled in cybersecurity services and comprehensive IT, including managed services, compliance, vCISO, and threat detection solutions, CNI is 100% committed to making sure business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service in Florida and Nationwide to stay secure and efficient.

To learn more about Creative Network Innovations and the return of Alex Dunnam as Senior Account Executive, please visit the website at https://cniweb.net.

