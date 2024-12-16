Epilepsy Foundation Elevates Leadership Team: Dr. Caitlin Grzeskowiak Named Chief Research and Innovation Officer, Dr. Jacqueline French Appointed Medical Director

BOWIE, Md., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America is proud to announce the promotion of Caitlin Grzeskowiak, PhD, to chief research and innovation officer, and Jacqueline French, MD, to medical director. Together, they will lead the charge in advancing research and improving clinical care for the epilepsy community, embodying the Foundation’s commitment to innovation, equity, and inclusion.

Dr. Grzeskowiak’s new role reflects her exceptional leadership and impact since joining the Foundation in 2020. As chief research and innovation officer, she will expand her efforts to foster groundbreaking initiatives, including programs that accelerate innovation in epilepsy treatment and care. Complementing her role, Dr. French transitions to medical director, where her extensive expertise and deep commitment to the epilepsy community will continue to guide the Foundation’s clinical strategies and partnerships.

“Dr. French has been an outstanding mentor to Dr. Grzeskowiak, exemplifying the values of leadership, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing that drive our mission,” said Bernice Martin Lee, chief executive officer of the Epilepsy Foundation. “This transition is not just an elevation of roles but a testament to their shared vision and dedication. Together, they represent the very best of what our organization stands for: excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to those impacted by epilepsy.”

Dr. Jacqueline French is a world-renowned epilepsy specialist and a trailblazer in the field. She is a professor of neurology at NYU Langone Health’s Comprehensive Epilepsy Center and the founder/director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium, where she has spearheaded groundbreaking clinical trials and developed innovative methodologies for epilepsy research. Dr. French has numerous accolades, including the 2013 Epilepsy Foundation Hero Award and over 200 publications to her name. She also received the 2023 Epilepsy Foundation Lifetime Accelerator award in recognition of her leadership and transformative contributions to the field of treatment development. Dr. French has shaped the landscape of epilepsy care globally.

“Throughout my time at the Foundation, collaborating with Caitlin has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my role,” said Dr. French. “Her drive, ingenuity, and vision have already made an indelible mark, and I look forward to continuing our work together to advance our shared mission.”

Dr. Grzeskowiak joined the Epilepsy Foundation in 2020 and quickly distinguished herself as a transformative leader. As vice president of research and innovation, she launched a virtual accelerator program to support epilepsy startups in bringing life-changing products to market. Her academic background includes a doctorate in Molecular and Human Genetics from Baylor College of Medicine and a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine, where she developed patented technology for predicting cancer patients’ responses to immunotherapy.

“I’m deeply grateful for Dr. French’s leadership and the opportunity to grow within this incredible organization,” said Dr. Grzeskowiak. “Her guidance has been invaluable, and I am excited to continue working together to advance innovative solutions that improve the lives of those affected by epilepsy.”

This strategic alignment of roles underscores the Epilepsy Foundation’s dedication to fostering collaboration and excellence in both research and clinical care. Together, Dr. French and Dr. Grzeskowiak will continue to drive forward the Foundation’s mission to ensure that no one faces epilepsy alone.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national, or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is focused on improving the lives of people with epilepsy by educating the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid; leading advocacy efforts; funding innovative research; and connecting people to treatment, support, and resources so that no one faces epilepsy alone. For decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has continued to drive innovation and improve access to care to transform the lives of people across the epilepsy spectrum. Today, the Epilepsy Foundation is also focused on addressing social determinants of health in epilepsy through its partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address barriers to quality care, increase awareness, and reduce the stigma of living with epilepsy. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.