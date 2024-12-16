Kuehn Law Encourages USAP, CYTH, ARCH, and FLIC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has agreed to merge with Aperam for $45.00 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Universal will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aperam.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Rafael Holdings. Upon completion of the transaction, Rafael Holdings will issue Class B stock to Cyclo Therapeutics shareholders, valuing Cyclo shares at $0.95 each and Rafael based on its net assets.

Arch Resources, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with CONSOL Energy Inc. f or 1.326 shares of CONSOL common stock for each Arch stock. After the completion of the proposed transaction, Arch shareholders are anticipated to hold approximately 45% ownership in the combined company.

The First of Long Island Corporation is set to merge with ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 0.5175 shares of ConnectOne common stock for each share of Long Island common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814