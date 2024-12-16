HWH International Inc. announces a collaboration with Asia Business College to launch the Hapi Wealth Program in China in the 1st quarter of 2025.

BETHESDA, MD, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (“HWH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HWH) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Asia Business College to launch its Hapi Wealth program in China in the first quarter of 2025.

Hapi Wealth is HWH’s flagship program dedicated to providing comprehensive knowledge in equity investment and wealth-building strategies. Following a successful soft launch in November 2024, which garnered keen interests from selected potential facilitators, the official launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. Building on the momentum, HWH plans to expand Hapi Wealth globally, with a targeted rollout in North America thereafter.

To further support its mission, Hapi Wealth has established its China headquarters as a dedicated hub, providing a collaborative and supportive environment for individuals to engage in in-person tutorials and workshops. This space is designed to foster deeper understanding of equity investment and facilitate the practical application of wealth-building strategies.

The strategic partnership with Asia Business College will further amplify HWH’s mission by delivering high-quality educational materials on equity investment and wealth-building strategies to a broader audience. The collaboration will initially focus on content delivery in Chinese and English, with plans to expand into additional languages in the near future.

HWH also plans to leverage its network of Hapi Cafés as venues for program sessions, promotions, and community-building efforts. By combining in-person engagement with its financial education initiatives, HWH aims to create a stronger connection with participants while driving interest in its broader suite of offerings. These programs will be rolled out at key locations across Asia, including community colleges, Hapi Cafés, and other strategic venues.

Asia will serve as a foundational market for Hapi Wealth, with lessons and best practices from this experience shaping the program’s expansion into North America. HWH envisions adapting its offerings to regional opportunities and partnerships in sectors such as education, retail, travel, and food and beverage.

“Hapi Wealth is designed to empower individuals on their journey toward financial independence and resilience,” said Mr. Heng Fai Chan, Executive Chairman of HWH. “This aligns with HWH’s vision as a lifestyle membership company, where promoting health, wealth, and happiness is at the core of our mission.”

Hapi Wealth is committed to making wealth-building accessible and effective through its unique, community-centric approach, equipping members with the tools to make informed financial decisions and create pathways for sustained growth.

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: Hapi Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

For more information, visit: https://www.hwhintl.com/

About Asia Business College

Founded in 2003, Hong Kong Asia Business College is registered in business management education, academic communication, and consultation (registration Numbers: 51468047-000-11-10 – A), which is approved by the Hong Kong SAR government. Hong Kong Asia Business College is an expert in interconnecting traditional teaching and remote instruction. There are about five thousand students in the greater China, widely distributed in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and mainland China.

Based in Hong Kong with a focus on Asia, the Hong Kong Asia Business College emphasizes practicality and results over rigid forms. Specializing in corporate management research and the development of professional managers, the institution attracts a distinguished team of internationally renowned management professors and experts. By integrating the latest advancements in Western management theories with the most current practices in Asian business, the college aims to cultivate a new generation of world-class business leaders across Greater China. It also seeks to provide innovative perspectives, strategies, and solutions to support Chinese enterprises in advancing to the forefront of the global business landscape.

For more information, visit: http://www.abcollege.net.cn/

