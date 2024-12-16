Australia and New Zealand Facility Management Market 2024-2029: Service Scalability and Compliance Needs Driving Transformational Growth in Facility Management

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Facility Management Market, Australia and New Zealand, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) facility management (FM) market is well established and relatively mature, experiencing steady growth post-disruptions of 2020, supported by stable economic conditions and consistent growth patterns. With inflation easing in 2023, service providers are benefitting from more predictable margins and cost stability. Infrastructure development and a highly educated customer base have been vital to market demand.



However, challenges remain with the commoditization of services and ongoing concerns about budgetary controls. The competitive nature of the FM market in ANZ and the relatively slower adoption of technology in New Zealand are also impacting future market development.

Despite these obstacles, the ANZ market remains lucrative to global and domestic FM providers. The extensive asset base across several end-user sectors and increased need for technical expertise in the region are key areas of opportunity. The appreciation for value-added service propositions in the region is another attractive factor.



This study analyzes the ANZ FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape from 2021 to 2029, with 2023 as the base year.



Key Topics Covered:



Scope and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definition of FM End Users

Definition of FM Service Types

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Facility Management (FM) Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast and Analysis Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator: Australia

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Growth Generator: New Zealand

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Facility Performance Optimization

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability Focus in FM Services

Growth Opportunity 3: FM Market Consolidation

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

