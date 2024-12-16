In-Plant Logistics for Automobile OEMs, 2024-2028 Market Analysis: Growing Popularity of Flexible Production Lines

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Plant Logistics for Automobile OEMs Market, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market is forecasted to grow by USD 557.8 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increased productivity and reduced labor cost due to use of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), increasing electrification in vehicles, and changing lifestyle and e-commerce driving automotive aftermarket.

The study identifies the use of industry 4.0 by automobile OEMs increasing productivity and saving costs as one of the prime reasons driving the in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market growth during the next few years.

Also, blockchain technology to improve traceability in in-plant logistics and growing popularity of flexible production lines will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market is segmented as below:

By Service In-plant Warehousing Line-side Feeding Packing Others

By Region APAC Europe North America South America Middle East & Africa



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors.

Also, the in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AP Moller Maersk AS

BLG Logistics

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

CMA CGM SA Group

DACHSER SE

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DP World

DSV AS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Penske Corp.

Schnellecke Group AG and Co. KG

Toyota Motor Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Volkswagen AG

XPO Inc.

