Axilion Announces Strategic Partnership with 360 Network Solutions to Expand Signal Optimization Software Across Florida and Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axilion Smart Mobility Inc., a leading SaaS company specializing in traffic signal optimization solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with 360 Network Solutions, LLC, a premier technology reseller and engineering firm in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) space. This collaboration aims to deliver Axilion's cutting-edge traffic signal optimization technology to customers in Georgia and Florida.

Under this agreement, 360 Network Solutions will market and distribute Axilion’s X Way software in these states. The X Way platform leverages proprietary digital twin models and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize signal timing, enabling traffic engineers to time their traffic signals more efficiently. Additionally, the platform includes sandbox capabilities, allowing agencies to test and refine signal timing plans in a virtual environment before deploying them in the field. The platform also provides an intuitive dashboard, empowering traffic agencies to monitor congestion-related metrics along key corridors and prioritize those requiring immediate signal retiming.

Together, the companies aim to advance traffic efficiency, enhance safety, and support a reduction in traffic emissions. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with 360 Network Solutions,” said Coby Sella, CEO at Axilion. “Given their immense industry experience and strong presence in the southeastern region, they are the ideal partner to help us bring X Way to Florida and Georgia.”

“Bringing the X Way platform into our portfolio is a game-changer for us,” said Billy Stalcup, Founding Owner of 360 Network Solutions. “X Way is disrupting the industry by providing a pure software based AI solution for traffic signal optimization. Its scalability and cost effectiveness will empower us to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients.”

Axilion has successfully piloted its X Way platform in cities such as Las Vegas, NV, Raleigh, NC, and Pittsburg, CA. The company is currently engaged in ongoing implementations near Atlanta, GA, Pinellas County, FL, and Lake Mary, FL. Axilion’s innovations recently played a key role in Pinellas County securing both the ATTAIN and SS4A federal grants, paving the way for further expansion in the region.