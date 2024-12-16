Retail Oil & Gas Logistics Market Revenues to Witness $1.2 Billion Increase by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Oil & Gas Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The retail oil and gas logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

This report on the retail oil and gas logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rise in number of automobiles on roads, rising urbanization and industrialization, and shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation.

The study identifies the growing demand for oil and natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the retail oil and gas logistics market growth during the next few years.

Also, increasing adoption of digital and smart logistics and replacement of coal-fired power plants by natural gas-based power plants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The retail oil and gas logistics market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Transportation Railroad Transportation Tanker Trucks Transportation

By Region North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa South America



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retail oil and gas logistics market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ACI Cargo

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

ASCO Group

BDP International Inc.

Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.

Bollore SE

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL Express Ltd.

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Noatum Holdings SLU

Reliance Logistics Group Inc.

Riada Shipping and Logistics

Tudor International Freight Ltd.

