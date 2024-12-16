India Data Center Colocation Market Analysis to 2029: India's Colocation Landscape Currently Includes 109 Operational Facilities, Managed by over 25 Different Providers Across 20+ Cities

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.68% from 2023 to 2029.



India's colocation landscape currently includes 109 operational facilities, managed by over 25 different providers across 20+ cities. These facilities collectively offer a total power capacity of over 1,010 MW, reflecting India's growing demand for digital infrastructure.





The India data center colocation market has the presence of several global and local colocation operators, such as NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Nxtra by Airtel, Equinix, Sify Technologies, Digital Realty, CtrlS, AdaniConneX, and Yotta Infrastructure.

Furthermore, various industrial centers drive India's digital environment, from Electronic City in Bengaluru to Tidel Park in Chennai and the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ). State governments actively encourage data center expansion by granting industrial lands to operators, thus promoting the development of data centers across the country.



Colocation operators are also involved in adopting several sustainability measures to reduce carbon emissions from data center facilities. For instance, Nxtra by Airtel became the first operator in the country to deploy fuel cell technology supplied by Bloom Energy, which will be initially powered by natural gas and later shift to 50% hydrogen gas.

Furthermore, the average rack power density in India is around 3-5 kW, which is likely to increase to 12-14 kW by 2029 through the increased deployment of Big data, IoT, AI, and ML workloads and the entry of hyperscalers/cloud operators in the industry.



A spike in cloud-computing usage drives the demand for wholesale/hyperscale colocation, which is backed by key providers, such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and others. This spike is projected to support the India data center colocation market growth.

Also, the AI revolution will continue to grow the demand for hyperscale space from major global cloud operators, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle. Therefore, the cloud & IT sector is likely to account for over 75% share of the colocation demand by 2029.



WHATS INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

Study of the existing India data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in India by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in India

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in India Facilities Covered (Existing): 109 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 82 Coverage: 20+ locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in India Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the India data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

CtrlS Datacenters

Sify Technologies

Nxtra by Airtel

Yotta Infrastructure

AdaniConneX

Princeton Digital Group

New Colocation Operators

Colt Data Centre Services

Larsen & Toubro

Digital Connexion

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in India?

What factors are driving India data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in India by 2029?

Who are the new entrants in the Indian data center industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 53 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.6% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized - Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in India

8.2. Sustainability Status in India

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in India



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators



12. Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18nevj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment