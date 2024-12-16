Draft resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeting (27th of December)

The Management Board of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB approved the Company‘s draft resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders meeting that will take place on the 27th of December 2024:

1. Consolidated management report.

Shareholders of the public joint-stock company VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the consolidated management report of VILNIAUS BALDAI for 2024 (There is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Independent auditor's report.

Shareholders of the public VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements of VILNIAUS BALDAI for 2024 (There is no voting on this issue of agenda).

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024.

To approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024.

4. Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024:

To approve the Company‘s profit distribution:

(thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 23.024 Net result for the current year 10.097 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year 21 Distributable result 33.142 Transfers to the obligatory reserves - Transfers to other reserves - To be paid as dividends* 3.031 To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members 100 Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 30.012

* - 0,78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.

5. Election of the Company's Management Board members.

Elect Vytautas Bučas, Dalius Kaziūnas and Andrius Anusauskas for the new term of 4 (four) years to the Management Board of Vilniaus baldai AB.

Information related with the convened General Shareholders Meeting (notice on convocation of General Shareholders Meeting, information about Company‘s shares, draft resolution, etc.) are available at VILNIAUS BALDAI AB webpage http://www.vilniausbaldai.lt. For further information please contact + 370 5 2525700.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

Attachment