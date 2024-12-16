Graphite Market Global Forecast to 2030, Featuring Leading Players AMG, Asbury Carbons, SGL Carbon, Mineral Commodities, Resonac, Shanshan, Syrah Resources, ECO GRAF, GrafTech and Tokai Carbon

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Electrode, Refractory and Foundry, Battery, Friction Products, Lubricants), Purity (High, Low), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The graphite market value is expected to grow from USD 15.67 billion in 2024 to USD 36.40 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2024 to 2030.

One of the significant drivers of the graphite is a growing battery market. The battery graphite has become the ultimate and most used anode material in lithium-ion batteries, mainly for its unique characteristics, including high energy density, excellent chemical stability, and low lithium ion potential. It is the material taking up approximately 95% of the anode market and is a critical component in every lithium-ion battery, whether it be lithium iron phosphate (LFP) or nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) chemistry.







By Graphite type, the synthetic graphite segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the graphite market from 2024 to 2030.



Synthetic graphite mainly leads the graphite market due to preference in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Synthesized from graphitizing petroleum coke in high-temperature furnaces, synthetic graphite's carbon purity ranges up to 99 - 99.9%. It carries more energy density per unit mass compared with natural flake graphite but is highly energy-intensive in terms of production, which indirectly contributes to a greater carbon footprint. China commands dominant global market share of synthetic graphite, with about 80% of its supply, justifying its dominance position in this critical battery component. Synthetic graphite is where demand for high-performance lithium-ion batteries, especially in the electric vehicle space, has been fueling.



By Graphite purity, high purity graphite is estimated to be the largest segment of the graphite market from 2024 to 2030 by CAGR.



High purity graphite has the greatest CAGR by graphite purity segment, with several key benefits, including a highly stable, electrically conductive, and thermally resilient material. High purity graphite has 99% or higher carbon content, this element is produced through rigorous refining and purification processes-these include thermal and chemical treatments. This process removes impurities such as silicon, aluminum, and iron. High-purity graphite has applications in a range of high-tech industries. For instance, it is used as the preferred anode material in lithium-ion batteries to improve energy storage capacity and cycle life, which are critical for the efficacy of EVs and grid energy storage systems. The high thermal and electrical conductivity makes it useful in aerospace and electronics applications.



The Asia Pacific region's graphite market is projected to have the highest share in 2024.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the highest share of market in 2024| This is due to its leadership in EV battery production, industrial growth, and government-backed green initiatives. China is also a global supply chain that accounts for more than 70% of the global production of EV batteries. Subsidies, inclusive charging infrastructure, and supporting license policies followed by the APAC region's market, especially China, have electric vehicle government initiatives. Recycling is also on the rise with Chinese companies leading the graphite recovery from spent batteries. Moreover, the momentum in India's growing steel industry and infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline are also raising demand for synthetic graphite, and initiatives like PLI Scheme for battery manufacturing increase graphite use in the energy sector.

Analysis of key drivers (High production of EVs, and renewable energy storage and Rising demand for synthetic graphite and decarbonization), restraints (Supply chain volatility and resource limitations, Safety and environmental concerns, and high production costs), opportunities (Expansion in renewable energy storage and development of new graphene based applications), and challenges (expected utilization of silicon-based anodes in batteries, Carbon nanomaterials and other substitutes) influencing the growth of the graphite market.

New Product and Innovation: The report includes detailed analysis of latest products of graphite (graphitic hard carbon, palm kernel shell-based graphite, and battery-grade graphite) and innovations (graphene-enhanced electrodes, silicon-graphite composite anodes, and additive manufacturing with graphite)

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the graphite market is across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the graphite market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players AMG, Asbury Carbons, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg, BTR New Material Group, Imerys, Nacional de Grafite, SGL Carbon, Mineral Commodities, Resonac Holdings, Toyo Tanso Co., Mersen Property, Shanshan Co, Syrah Resources, Graphite India, ECO GRAF, GrafTech International and Tokai Carbon Co., are among the key players leading the market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global





