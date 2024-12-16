Oil and Gas Pumps Strategic Business Report 2024, with Profiles Major Players Including Alfa Laval, ASTUTEK, Baker Hughes, Borets International, ELKAM and more

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Oil and Gas Pumps was estimated at US$8.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Oil and Gas Pumps Market?



The growth in the Oil and Gas Pumps market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of exploration and production activities, which require efficient pumping solutions for drilling, extraction, and enhanced oil recovery. The increasing development of deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves has fueled demand for submersible pumps capable of handling extreme pressures and depths.

Advancements in pump design, such as the development of corrosion-resistant materials and energy-efficient models, have improved performance and extended pump lifespan, supporting broader adoption. The growing focus on infrastructure development, including pipelines and refining capacity expansion, has further boosted demand for oil and gas pumps. Additionally, the rising adoption of digital monitoring and automation in pumping systems has enhanced operational efficiency, contributing to market growth.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Centrifugal Pumps segment, which is expected to reach US$8.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Positive Displacement Pumps segment is also set to grow at 6.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market such as Alfa Laval, ASTUTEK, Baker Hughes, Borets International, ELKAM and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 23 companies featured in this Global Oil and Gas Pumps market report include:

Alfa Laval

ASTUTEK

Baker Hughes Co

Borets International

ELKAM

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver Holdings

GemmeCotti SRL

Grundfos Holding

HMS Livgidromash JSC

ITT

KSB

Novomet

PROMARM

Pumping Solutions SRL

Ruhrpumpen Group

Shenzhen CNHT

Sulzer

Villina

Weir Group

Xavintech Micropumps

Xylem Inc.

Ydra

ZBKiT

Promkhimtech



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Oil and Gas Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Spurs Growth in Oil and Gas Pumps Market

Technological Advancements in Pump Efficiency and Reliability Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Subsea Pumping and Deepwater Extraction Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Oil and Gas Pumps in Onshore, Offshore, and Midstream Applications Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Centrifugal, Reciprocating, and Gear Pumps in Refining and Processing Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Multi-Phase Pumps, Submersible Pumps, and Electric Submersible Pumps (ESPs) Propel Market Expansion

Rising Focus on Reducing Energy Consumption and Emissions Drives Demand for Advanced Pumps

Growing Use of Pumps in Hydraulic Fracturing, Water Injection, and Gas Boosting Expands Market Potential

Rising Adoption of Intelligent Pumps with Integrated Sensors and Real-Time Monitoring Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Focus on Integrating Pumps with Automation and Control Systems Drives Adoption

Rising Demand for Oil and Gas Pumps in Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream Operations Strengthens Global Market

Expansion of Pumps in LNG Terminals, Floating Production Systems, and Subsea Tie-Backs Expands Market Opportunities

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alfa Laval

ASTUTEK

Baker Hughes Co

Borets International

ELKAM

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver Holdings

GemmeCotti SRL

Grundfos Holding

HMS Livgidromash JSC

ITT

KSB

Novomet

PROMARM

Pumping Solutions SRL

Ruhrpumpen Group

Shenzhen CNHT

Sulzer

Villina

Weir Group

Xavintech Micropumps

Xylem Inc.

Ydra

ZBKiT

Promkhimtech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5z5w6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment