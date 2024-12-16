Pluto Studio Hosts Blockchain Compliance Summit to Spotlight Industry Insights and Achievements





HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluto Studio cohosted with Appleby and Hashkey the Blockchain Compliance Summit powered by Dolphio at the American Club in Hong Kong. This distinguished event gathered over 200 attendees, including investors, representatives from leading crypto exchanges, and key players in the web3 ecosystem, to discuss the evolving challenges and opportunities in blockchain compliance.

Industry Leaders Share Expertise on Blockchain Compliance

The summit featured a lineup of esteemed speakers, each bringing deep industry expertise and unique perspectives on blockchain compliance and innovation. The notable speakers included:

Michael , Chief Financial Officer of TON

, Chief Financial Officer of TON John , Head of APAC at TON

, Head of APAC at TON Ricky , Co-founder of Pluto Studio

, Co-founder of Pluto Studio Eason , Partner at Appleby

, Partner at Appleby Jesse, Head of Institutional Sales at Hashkey



These thought leaders provided actionable insights into navigating regulatory landscapes, creating compliant blockchain solutions, and fostering sustainable innovation.

Recognizing Excellence in Blockchain Innovation

In a highlight of the event, the 2024 Blockchain Excellence Awards were presented by Michael, CFO of TON, to two individuals whose work has made a profound impact and influence in the blockchain industry in 2024:

Mr. Allen , awarded Best Blockchain Infrastructure Engineer 2024 , was recognized for his groundbreaking work in designing advanced tokenomics and token campaigns that drove the success of a blockchain project valued at over USD 1 billion.

, awarded , was recognized for his groundbreaking work in designing advanced tokenomics and token campaigns that drove the success of a blockchain project valued at over USD 1 billion. Mr. Yang, awarded Best Mini Game Publisher 2024, was celebrated for his leadership in publishing a mini-game that achieved an extraordinary milestone of 43 million users within just seven months.

Advancing Blockchain Through Collaboration and Compliance

The Blockchain Compliance Summit underscored the significance of regulatory adherence and innovation in the continued growth of the blockchain industry. By bringing together leading voices and recognizing outstanding achievements, Pluto Studio has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence within this transformative sector.

About Pluto Studio

Pluto Studio is a pioneering GameFi publishing platform on Telegram and TON Ecosystem, dedicated to bringing innovative and engaging Web 3.0 social entertainment experiences to users worldwide. The flagship project, Catizen, is the first mini-game PLUTO Studio incubated and launched, revolutionising the gaming landscape on Telegram and TON Blockchain Ecosystem.

Pluto Studio is committed to continuously releasing more mini-games, further enhancing the Catizen ecosystem with a dedicated mini-game centre. We aim to create a vibrant and engaging platform that integrates mini-games, short dramas, and e-commerce, driving the next wave of Web 3.0 entertainment.

Press contact:

Hong Kong

John S

support@pluto.vision

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Pluto Studio. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

