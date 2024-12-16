Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 147,476 Ageas shares in the period from 09-12-2024 until 13-12-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
09-12-202424,0611,142,40247.4847.3847.78
10-12-202444,5002,091,97947.0146.8447.38
11-12-202442,4162,001,61947.1946.8047.82
12-12-202428,4991,342,16447.1046.8847.32
13-12-20248,000380,73347.5947.0047.78
Total147,4766,958,89747.1946.8047.82

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,492,770 shares for a total amount of EUR 71,667,755. This corresponds to 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

