Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 147,476 Ageas shares in the period from 09-12-2024 until 13-12-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|09-12-2024
|24,061
|1,142,402
|47.48
|47.38
|47.78
|10-12-2024
|44,500
|2,091,979
|47.01
|46.84
|47.38
|11-12-2024
|42,416
|2,001,619
|47.19
|46.80
|47.82
|12-12-2024
|28,499
|1,342,164
|47.10
|46.88
|47.32
|13-12-2024
|8,000
|380,733
|47.59
|47.00
|47.78
|Total
|147,476
|6,958,897
|47.19
|46.80
|47.82
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,492,770 shares for a total amount of EUR 71,667,755. This corresponds to 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment