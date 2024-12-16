Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 147,476 Ageas shares in the period from 09-12-2024 until 13-12-2024.

(EUR) 09-12-2024 24,061 1,142,402 47.48 47.38 47.78 10-12-2024 44,500 2,091,979 47.01 46.84 47.38 11-12-2024 42,416 2,001,619 47.19 46.80 47.82 12-12-2024 28,499 1,342,164 47.10 46.88 47.32 13-12-2024 8,000 380,733 47.59 47.00 47.78 Total 147,476 6,958,897 47.19 46.80 47.82

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,492,770 shares for a total amount of EUR 71,667,755. This corresponds to 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

