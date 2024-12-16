Conveyor Sorting Systems Market Outlook, 2024-2028: Growth Trends and Shares for RFID, Vision, Barcode, Weight, and Other Conveyor Sorting Systems

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveyor Sorting Systems Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The conveyor sorting systems market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.24 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by expansion of manufacturing activities, emphasis on automation and reducing labor costs, and stringent health and safety regulations.

The study identifies the introduction of new products by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the conveyor sorting systems market growth during the next few years.

Also, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and integration of robotics in conveyor sorting systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The conveyor sorting systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

RFID-based sorting

Vision-based sorting

Barcode-based sorting

Weight-based sorting

Others

By End-user

E-commerce and retail

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading conveyor sorting systems market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bastian Solutions LLC

Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Eaglestone Equipment

Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

FIVES SAS

FMH Conveyors International Ltd.

FORTNA Inc.

General Kinematics Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co.

Interroll Holding AG

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex Holding AG

Key Technology Inc.

KION GROUP AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Siemens AG

SSI Schafer IT Solutions GmbH

Vanderlande Industries BV

