Board of Directors approve 2024 incentive awards

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI, OTCQB: SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) reports that its Board of Directors has approved grants of a total of 6.5 million incentive awards comprised of 3.9 million common stock options and 2.6 million restricted share units to several directors and officers of the Company and to four other parties. The options have an exercise price of CA $1.23, vest in three equal tranches over the next 24 months and will expire on December 13, 2034.

“2024 was the year of Mopane, delivering to Sintana and its shareholders exposure to one of the world’s most significant offshore discoveries. It was a step change for the basin and for Sintana,” said Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities on five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, and also in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin.

