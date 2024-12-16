Effervescent Packaging Strategic Business Report 2024 - Development of Moisture-Resistant Packaging for Enhanced Product Shelf Life - A US$877.4 Million Market by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effervescent Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Effervescent Packaging was estimated at US$557.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$877.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.



Technological advancements are revolutionizing the effervescent packaging market, leading to the development of more efficient and sustainable solutions. Manufacturers are investing in the use of eco-friendly materials such as biodegradable plastics and recyclable aluminum to meet the rising demand for sustainable packaging. Furthermore, the introduction of smart packaging technologies, which include features like desiccant inserts and humidity indicators, ensures that moisture-sensitive products remain protected even in varying environmental conditions. Automated packaging systems are also being adopted to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the precision of packaging processes. The integration of these advanced technologies allows companies to offer high-quality, consistent packaging solutions, further boosting the growth of the market.



Are Consumer Health Trends and Regulatory Standards Affecting Effervescent Packaging?



Consumer health trends and regulatory standards significantly influence the effervescent packaging market. As health-conscious consumers increasingly seek supplements that are easy to consume and effective, effervescent products are growing in popularity, and this drives the need for specialized packaging. Regulatory standards, particularly in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, also play a crucial role, as these products must comply with stringent packaging requirements to maintain product safety and efficacy.



Compliance with regulations from bodies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has prompted manufacturers to invest in high-quality, certified packaging solutions that meet international safety and quality standards. This regulatory landscape, combined with evolving consumer expectations, continues to shape the development and growth of the effervescent packaging market.



What Is Driving the Growth of the Effervescent Packaging Market?



The growth in the effervescent packaging market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for dietary supplements and pharmaceutical products in effervescent form, which require specialized moisture-resistant packaging solutions. Additionally, the increasing health and wellness trend among consumers worldwide is boosting the consumption of effervescent vitamins, minerals, and other supplements, thereby driving the need for effective packaging.



Technological advancements in the packaging industry, such as the use of sustainable and smart packaging solutions, further contribute to market growth. The focus on compliance with international regulatory standards also propels the market, as companies seek to offer packaging that meets the safety and quality criteria set by health authorities globally. These factors collectively foster the expansion of the effervescent packaging market, meeting the growing demands of both consumers and the pharmaceutical industry.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bottles segment, which is expected to reach US$323.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Blisters segment is also set to grow at 7.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $150.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $136.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for On-the-Go and Convenient Health Supplements

Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Driving Packaging Innovation

Increasing Adoption of Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Packaging Materials

Development of Moisture-Resistant Packaging for Enhanced Product Shelf Life

Technological Innovations in Smart and Interactive Packaging

Expansion of Functional Beverages Market Boosting Effervescent Packaging Demand

Surge in Nutraceuticals and Vitamin Supplements Market

Adoption of Lightweight Packaging for Cost and Environmental Benefits

Increasing Popularity of Personalized and Customizable Packaging Solutions

Growth in E-commerce Channels Leading to Demand for Protective Packaging

Development of Child-Resistant Packaging Formats for Safety Compliance

Expansion of Ready-to-Use Medical Formulations Using Effervescent Tablets

Amerilab Technologies

Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co.

Nutrilo

Oracle Packaging

Parekhplast India

Romaco Pharmatechnik

Sanner

Tower Laboratories

Unither Pharmaceuticals

