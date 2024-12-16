

Paris, 16 December 2024, 6:00 p.m.

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 15,700 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code. This purchase concludes the share buyback program to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officers, which began on November 13, 2024.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/12/2024 FR0000131757 253 54.20 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/12/2024 FR0000131757 2,947 54.04 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/12/2024 FR0000131757 330 54.24 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/12/2024 FR0000131757 2,870 54.24 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/12/2024 FR0000131757 191 54.69 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/12/2024 FR0000131757 71 54.46 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/12/2024 FR0000131757 2,838 54.67 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2024 FR0000131757 117 54.61 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2024 FR0000131757 14 54.30 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2024 FR0000131757 27 54.20 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/12/2024 FR0000131757 2,942 55.06 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2024 FR0000131757 137 53.13 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2024 FR0000131757 310 53.46 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2024 FR0000131757 81 52.80 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/12/2024 FR0000131757 2,572 53.42 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 15,700 54.27

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of December 9th, 2024) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

19.02.2025: Publication of 2024 Group annual results

24.04.2025: Publication of 2025 Group first-quarter turnover

