Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Directory 2024: Comprehensive Listing of 530 Companion Diagnostic Deals Announced Since 2010

Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of companion diagnostic deals from 2010 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter companion diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 530 companion diagnostic deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual companion diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Directory of companion diagnostic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading companion diagnostic deals by value
- Most active companion diagnostic licensing dealmakers
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Companion diagnostic deals over the years
2.3. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers
2.4. Companion diagnostic deals by deal type
2.5. Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area
2.6. Companion diagnostic deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for companion diagnostic deals
2.7.1 Companion diagnostic deals headline values
2.7.2 Companion diagnostic deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Companion diagnostic deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Companion diagnostic royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading companion diagnostic deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top companion diagnostic deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers
4.3. Most active companion diagnostic deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Companion diagnostic dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by deal type
- Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area
- Deal type definitions
