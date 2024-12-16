Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Directory 2024: Comprehensive Listing of 530 Companion Diagnostic Deals Announced Since 2010

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of companion diagnostic deals from 2010 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter companion diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 530 companion diagnostic deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual companion diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of companion diagnostic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading companion diagnostic deals by value

Most active companion diagnostic licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Companion diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. Companion diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. Companion diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for companion diagnostic deals

2.7.1 Companion diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 Companion diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Companion diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Companion diagnostic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading companion diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top companion diagnostic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active companion diagnostic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Companion diagnostic dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

Select Companies Featured in the Companion Diagnostic Sector Include:

A2 Biotherapeutics

Abbisko Therapeutics

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcam

AccuGenomics

Achaogen

Acrivon Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis

Aelan Cell Technologies

AEterna Zentaris

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Akili Interactive Labs

Akoya Biosciences

Algeta

Allarity Therapeutics

Almac Diagnostics

Almac Group

Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals

AltheaDX

Amarantus BioSciences

Ambit Biosciences

Amgen

Amoy Diagnostics

AmpliPhi Biosciences

AmpTec

Analytics Engines

AnchorDx

Angle

AnHeart Therapeutics

Apogenix

Apollomics

ArcherDX

Ariad Pharmaceuticals

ARK Diagnostics

Array Biopharma

Arvinas

Ashvattha Therapeutics

AssureRx Health

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Astrimmune

Asuragen

Atherotech

Atlas Antibodies

Aushon BioSystems

AVEO Oncology

Avila Therapeutics

Bayer

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

BeiGene

Biocare Medical

Biocartis

Biocept

BioChain

Biodesix

Biogen

Biognosys

BioImagene

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarker Strategies

Biomedix

Biomerica

bioMerieux

Biomoda

BiomX

BioNTech

BioSkryb

Biovica

Blueprint Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bpifrance

Brenus Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Calviri

Cambridge Biomedical

Canary Foundation

Carena

Caris Life Sciences

Celgene

Celladon

Cellgen Diagnostics

Cephalon

Cepheid

Cernostics

CHDI Foundation

Chembio Diagnostics

Chronix Biomedical

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Ci-Co Healthcare

Clarient

Clavis Pharma

Clevexel Pharma

Clovis Oncology

CompanDX

Companion Medical

Compendia Bioscience

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Cynvenio

Daiichi Sankyo

Dako

Debiopharm

Definiens

Denovo Biopharma

DermTech

DiagnoCure

DiamiR

Diaxonhit

Dimerix Biosciences

DxS

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Empire Genomics

Endocyte

Enterome Bioscience

Enzo Biochem

Epigenomics

Epitomics

Epizyme

Erytech Pharma

Eureka Eurostars

Eurofins Genomics

Eutropics Pharmaceuticals

Evotec

Exact Sciences

Exosome Diagnostics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fibrocell Science

FivepHusion

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flare Therapeutics

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Fusion Antibodies

FYR Diagnostics

Galena Biopharma

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare

Gemini Therapeutics

Genentech

Generex Biotechnology

Geneseeq

Genmab

GenomeDx

Genomeon

Genomic Health

Genomic Testing Cooperative

Genoptix

Genosity

Genzyme

Gibson Oncology

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Glythera

Golden Helix

Grail

GSK

Guardant Health

HalioDx

Halozyme Therapeutics

Health Discovery

Helix

Hengrui Therapeutics

Henlius Biotech

HiberCell

Hoffmann La Roche

Horizon

Horizon Discovery

Horizon Europe

HotSpot Therapeutics

Hybrigenics

I-mab

Icon

IDbyDNA

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Illumina

ImaginAb

Imanis Life Sciences

IMIDomics

ImmunID Technologies

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoGen

ImmusanT

IMPACT Therapeutics

IncellDx

Incyte

Innovate UK

Inotrem

Inova Diagnostics

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inserm Transfert

Insight Genetics

InSphero

IntegraGen

Intezyne

Invivis Pharmaceuticals

InVivoScribe

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen

Ipsogen

IRCCS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IRX Therapeutics

Janssen Biotech

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Kalgene Pharmaceuticals

Kartos Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics

KineMed

Kiyatec

Kreatech

Kronos Bio

KSB Diagnostics

Lab21

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lantern Pharma

Leap Therapeutics

Leica Biosystems

Leica Microsystems

Les Laboratoires Servier

Locus Biosciences

London Genetics

Loxo Oncology

Luminex

Lumiphore

LUNGevity Foundation

Luye Pharma Group

M42

Macrogenics

MapKure

Mayo Clinic

MDxHealth

Med BioGene

Medicover

Medivation

Medx

Merck and Co

Merus

Metamark Genetics

MetaStat

Mikrogen

Millennium

Miragen Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics

MolecularMD

Morphotek

Multimmune

Myriad Genetics

NanoString Technologies

Navigate BioPharma Services

Neogenix Oncology

Neogenomics

NeuroMetrix

Neuron23

Nodality

Novartis

Novogene

Nuclea Biotechnologies

Nucleai

NuSirt

OcellO

Offspring Biosciences

On-Q-ity

Oncoheroes Biosciences

Oncology Venture

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OncXerna Therapeutics

Ono Pharmaceutical

OPKO Health

Oridis Biomarkers

OrigiMed

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSEO

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Gene Technology

Paradigm

PathAI

Patrys

PerkinElmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Pfizer

Pharmacyclics

PharmaMar

Pionyr Immunotherapeutics

Piramal Imaging

PMV Pharma

Precision for Medicine

Precision Therapeutics

Predicine

Primeradx

Profusa

Promega

Prometheus Biosciences

ProPath

Protagen

Puma Biotechnology

Pure MHC

Q BioMed

QED Therapeutics

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Quintiles

R-Biopharm

R-Pharm

Race Oncology

Radius Health

RedHill Biopharma

Regulus Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics

ResearchDx

Resolution Bioscience

Revive Therapeutics

Roche Diagnostics

Saladax Biomedical

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Scancell

Scandion Oncology

Seattle Genetics

Seegene

Sengenics

Serametrix

Shuwen Biotech

Siemens Healthcare

Singulex

Sirius Genomics

Skysong Innovations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Splicos

Spruce Biosciences

SRL

Strata Oncology

SuperNova Diagnostics

Syapse

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Synthon

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

T-Cure Bioscience

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tasly Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Tempus

Tesaro

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tocagen

Tokai Pharmaceuticals

Tolero Pharmaceuticals

Total Brain

TP Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics

uBiome

UCB

USBiomarkers

ValiRx

Van Andel Institute

Vela Diagnostics

Ventana Medical Systems

Veracyte

Verastem

Veridex

VeriSIM Life

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ViiV Healthcare

ViroMed

Virovek

Vyriad

WAVE Life Sciences

Whitehead Institute

WuXi NextCODE Genomics

XDx

Xencor

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

ZAI Laboratory

Zinfandel Pharmaceuticals

Zora Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kuzul

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.