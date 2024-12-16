Battery-free Storage Set to Quintuple to Become a $250 Billion Business in 20 Years

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Escape from Batteries Creates Large New Markets milliWh-GWh: Forecasts in 40 lines, Technologies 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a recent comprehensive report, an array of battery alternatives has been revealed that are poised to redefine the storage market over the next two decades. From supercapacitors to lithium-ion capacitors, and innovative large-scale grid storage solutions like lifting blocks and underground pumped hydro, these technologies show significant promise. The desire to transition from traditional batteries to alternatives stems from a variety of factors, including scalability, non-flammability, and the reduction in capacity fade and self-leakage. This shift is particularly relevant as renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power demand more robust and enduring storage solutions.

The report also covers the elimination of storage as seen in next solar desalination, some drones and some planned 6G Communications devices. Add the in-between option of battery-free sensors, building controls and IOT nodes with energy harvesting sold by Dracula, EnOcean, 8Power and others.

Electronics and electrical designers now first consider if they need batteries - from chip to power station - because the new battery-free options are often far better. This report assesses hundreds of companies that can now supply and the remarkable new research advances through 2024.

It answers questions such as:

Gaps in the market?

Emerging competition?

Full list of technology options?

2024 research pipeline analysis?

Technology sweet spots by parameter?

Research appraisals by technology?

Market forecasts by value and GWh 2025-2045?

Technology readiness and potential improvement?

Technology parameters compared against each other?

Market drivers and forecasts of background parameters?

Potential winners and losers by company and technology?

Technologies compared by numbers GW, GWh, delay, duration, etc.?

Appraisal of proponents, your prospective partners and acquisitions?

Evolving market needs and technology milestones in roadmaps by year 2025-2045?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose and scope of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Battery current challenges and why alternatives are being adopted

1.3.1 General situation in electronics and electrical engineering

1.3.2 Battery challenges for 6G Communications and IoT and action arising 2025-2045

1.4 Battery-free options: eliminating storage or using alternative storage 2025-2045

1.5 Battery elimination options beyond drop-in replacement by battery-less storage devices

1.5.1 Electronics, telecommunication, electrical engineering

1.5.2 To the rescue: WPT, WIET, SWIPT evolution to 2045

1.5.3 Evolution of wireless electronic devices needing no on-board energy storage 1980-2045

1.5.4 SWOT appraisal of circuits and infrastructure that eliminate storage

1.6 Why batteries may only dominate the middle ground in 2045

1.7 Batteryless storage device toolkit 2025-2045

1.7.1 Options by size

1.7.2 Example: Lithium-ion capacitor LIC market positioning by energy density spectrum

1.7.3 Possible scenario: stationary storage batteries vs alternatives TWh cumulative 2025-2045

1.7.4 Example: Installed and committed stationary storage projects 2025 showing many battery and battery-less options competing

1.7.5 Long duration energy storage LDES toolkit for grids, microgrids, 6G base stations, data centers 2025-2045

1.7.6 SWOT appraisal of battery-less storage devices

1.8 System strategies to achieve less or no storage: combine and compromise

1.9 Market forecasts 2025-2045 in 40 lines

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Battery limitations

2.3 How lithium-ion battery fires are ongoing

2.4 Megatrends of electrification, battery adoption and battery elimination

2.5 Implications for storage 2025-2045

2.6 Duration vs power of many battery and battery-less stationary storage technologies deployed and deploying in 2025 showing future trends

2.7 How batteries will lose share 2025-2045

3. Systems that eliminate batteries: backscatter (EAS, RFID, 6G SWIPT), battery elimination circuits, self-powering ultra-low-power circuits and sensors, demand and supply management

3.1 Overview

3.2 Backscatter with SWOT

3.2.1 Electronic Article Surveillance EAS , passive RFID and beyond

3.2.2 SWIPT AmBC and CD-ZED for 6G Communications and IOT

3.2.3 SWOT and 34 other advances in 2024, 2023

3.3 Circuit design to minimise batteries

3.3.1 Battery elimination circuits BEC in drones and electric cars

3.3.2 Intermittency tolerant electronics: BFree

3.4 Battery elimination by V2G, V2H, V2V and vehicle charging directly from solar panels

3.5 Demand management: storage-free solar desalinators in 2024

3.6 Source management: advances in 2024

3.7 Specification compromise eliminates batteries

3.8 Energy harvesting eliminating batteries

3.8.1 Overview and 13 primary energy harvesting technologies compared

3.8.2 Elements of a harvesting system

3.8.3 Mechanical harvesting including acoustic in detail

3.8.4 Harvesting of electromagnetic energy in detail

3.8.5 Importance of flexible laminar energy harvesting 2025-2045

3.8.6 Advances in 2024

4. Electrostatic storage: Supercapacitors, pseudocapacitors, lithium-ion capacitors, other BSH

4.1 The place of capacitors and their variants

4.2 Spectrum of choice - capacitor to supercapacitor to battery

4.3 Research pipeline: pure supercapacitors

4.4 Research pipeline: hybrid approaches

4.5 Research pipeline: pseudocapacitors

4.6 Actual and potential major applications of supercapacitors and their derivatives

4.7 103 supercapacitor companies assessed in 10 columns

4.8 Lithium-ion capacitors and other battery-supercapacitor hybrid BSH storage

4.8.1 Definitions and choices

4.8.2 BSH market positioning and choices and LIC market positioning by energy density spectrum

4.8.3 Infograms: the most impactful market needs, comparative solutions, 13 conclusions

4.8.4 Research analysis and recommendations 2025-2045

4.8.5 Two SWOT appraisals and roadmap 2025-2045

5 Liquefied gas energy storage LGES: Liquid air LAES or CO2

5.1 Overview

5.2 Liquid air LAES LDES

5.2.1 Technology

5.2.2 Research advances in 2024

5.2.3 CGDG China

5.2.4 Highview Energy UK

5.2.5 Sumitomo SHI FW Japan and China

5.2.6 Phelas Germany

5.2.7 SWOT appraisal of LAES for LDES

5.2.8 Parameter comparison of LAES for LDES

5.3 Liquid carbon dioxide LDES

5.3.1 Research advances in 2024

5.3.2 Energy Dome Italy

5.3.3 SWOT appraisal of Liquid CO2 for LDES

6. Compressed air CAES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Undersupply attracts clones

6.3 Market positioning of CAES

6.4 Parameter appraisal of CAES vs LAES

6.5 CAES technology options

6.6 CAES manufacturers, projects, research

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Siemens Energy Germany

6.6.3 MAN Energy Solutions Germany

6.6.4 Increasing the CAES storage time and discharge duration

6.6.5 Research in UK and European Union

6.7 CAES profiles and appraisal of system designers and suppliers

6.7.1 ALCAES Switzerland

6.7.2 APEX CAES USA

6.7.3 Augwind Energy Israel

6.7.4 Cheesecake Energy UK

6.7.5 Corre Energy Netherlands

6.7.6 Gaelectric failure Ireland - lessons

6.7.7 Huaneng Group China

6.7.8 Hydrostor Canada

6.7.9 LiGE Pty South Africa

6.7.10 Storelectric UK

6.7.11 Terrastor Energy Corporation USA

6.8 SWOT appraisal of CAES for LDES

7. Mechanical storage: Advanced pumped hydro APHES, solid gravity energy storage SGES, flywheels for electricity-to-electricity

7.1 Advanced pumped hydro APHES

7.1.1 Overview and SWOT appraisal

7.1.2 Research advances in 2024

7.1.3 Pressurised underground: Quidnet Energy USA

7.1.4 Mine storage in USA (EDF) and Sweden (Mine Storage Co.)

7.1.5 Heavy liquid up mere hills RheEnergise UK

7.1.6 S-PHES from the sea to land and using sea dams:

7.1.7 Research advances in 2024

7.1.8 Sea floor StEnSea Germany, Ocean Grazer Netherlands compared with other underwater LDES

7.1.9 SWOT appraisal of underwater energy storage for LDES

7.1.10 Brine in salt caverns Cavern Energy USA

7.1.11 Conventional pumped hydro|: Research advances in 2024, parameter appraisal, SWOT

7.2 Solid gravity energy storage SGES

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Parameter appraisal of SGES for LDES

7.2.3 Energy Vault Switzerland

7.2.4 SWOT appraisal of SGES for LDES

7.3 Flywheels for electricity-to-electricity

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Amber Kinetics USA

7.3.3 Beacon Power USA

7.3.4 Torus USA

8. Hydrogen and other chemical intermediary LDES

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Hydrogen past and present: successes and failures

8.1.2 The proposal of a hydrogen economy: 2024 research advances

8.1.3 The UK as an example of contention

8.1.4 Wide spread of parameters means interpretation should be cautious

8.1.5 How hydrogen is both partner and alternative to electrification

8.2 Sweet spot for chemical intermediary LDES

8.3 53 research advances reported in 2025 (pre-publication) and 2024

8.3.1 Introduction

8.3.2 New research on salt caverns, subsea and other options for large scale hydrogen storage

8.3.3 New research on complex mechanisms for hydrogen loss

8.3.4 New research on hydrogen leakage causing global warming

8.3.5 New research on combining grid hydrogen storage with other storage: hybrid systems

8.4 Hydrogen compared to methane and ammonia for LDES

8.5 Hydrogen LDES leader: Calistoga Resiliency Centre USA 48-hour hydrogen LDES

8.6 Calculations finding that hydrogen will win for longest term LDES

8.7 Mining giants prudently progress many options

8.8 Buildings and other small locations

8.9 Technologies for hydrogen storage

8.10 Parameter appraisal of hydrogen storage for LDES

8.11 SWOT appraisal of hydrogen, methane, ammonia for LDES

9. Thermal energy storage for delayed electricity ETES

9.1 Overview

9.2 Research advances in 2024

9.3 The heat engine approach succeeds: Echogen USA

9.4 Use of extreme temperatures and photovoltaic conversion

9.4.1 Antora USA

9.4.2 Fourth Power USA

9.5 Marketing delayed heat and electricity from one plant

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 MGA Thermal Australia

9.5.3 Malta Inc Germany

9.6 SWOT appraisal of ETES for LDES

9.7 Parameter appraisal of electric thermal energy storage ETES

