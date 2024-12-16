Ecosystem Activity for Automotive Data Monetization 2024-2030: OEMs and Solution Providers are Developing New Concepts and Approaches to Re-invent the Vehicle Data Monetization Market

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecosystem Activity for Automotive Data Monetization, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a competitive, yet fragmented market for vehicle data, partnerships with third parties can be the difference between a successful or failed strategy for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



Inflated expectations linked to the value of vehicle data that marked the peak hype years for data monetization are well behind the automotive industry. Now, OEMs are busy creating data platforms and access points that they own and operate, while weighing up partnerships with vehicle data marketplace, API providers, and industry associations.



At the same time, OEMs need to balance innovation with an acute focus on compliance with data privacy rules and regulations across the world.



This analysis examines the European and North American OEMs that have publicly disclosed details of their vehicle data activity, as well as the solution providers that aim to help them achieve their aims of internal benefits and external returns on investment from data utilization.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Data Monetization Industry

Introduction

Background and Context to Data Monetization in the Automotive and Mobility Industry

Overview of the Structure and Content of the Study

Study Takeaways

Data Privacy Legislation Overview in the United States, Europe, and China

Overview of OEM Activity

Overview of Vehicle Data Specialists Activity

Ecosystem Overview

Evolution of OEM Strategies for Vehicle Data Monetization

Overview of Vehicle Data Start-up and Distributor Ecosystem

Roles of Vehicle Data Start-ups

Association and Consortia

Privacy Solution Providers

Legal Considerations

Implications of the Regulatory Landscape on Vehicle Data Monetization

The European Strategy for Data Is Maturing around the Core Principle of Data Protection

Europe - Live Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations

United States - Live Federal Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations

United States - Current Picture of Live and Incoming State-level Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations (as of 22 July 2024)

China - Live Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations

Using Vehicle Data Requires an Acute Focus on Consumer Privacy

OEM Activity

BMW Group

Ford

General Motors

Mercedes-Benz

Stellantis

Volkswagen Group

Vehicle Data Specialists

CANGO Mobility

CARUSO Dataplace

Dawex

ECHOES

Gaist

HERE Marketplace

High Mobility

Mobito

Motorq

ObjectBox

Smartcar

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Interaction between OEMs and Vehicle Data Specialists

Growth Opportunity 2: Public-private Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Participation in Innovation Hubs

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

