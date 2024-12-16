Ecosystem Activity for Automotive Data Monetization 2024-2030: OEMs and Solution Providers are Developing New Concepts and Approaches to Re-invent the Vehicle Data Monetization Market

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecosystem Activity for Automotive Data Monetization, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a competitive, yet fragmented market for vehicle data, partnerships with third parties can be the difference between a successful or failed strategy for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Inflated expectations linked to the value of vehicle data that marked the peak hype years for data monetization are well behind the automotive industry. Now, OEMs are busy creating data platforms and access points that they own and operate, while weighing up partnerships with vehicle data marketplace, API providers, and industry associations.
At the same time, OEMs need to balance innovation with an acute focus on compliance with data privacy rules and regulations across the world.
This analysis examines the European and North American OEMs that have publicly disclosed details of their vehicle data activity, as well as the solution providers that aim to help them achieve their aims of internal benefits and external returns on investment from data utilization.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Data Monetization Industry
Introduction
- Background and Context to Data Monetization in the Automotive and Mobility Industry
- Overview of the Structure and Content of the Study
Study Takeaways
- Data Privacy Legislation Overview in the United States, Europe, and China
- Overview of OEM Activity
- Overview of Vehicle Data Specialists Activity
Ecosystem Overview
- Evolution of OEM Strategies for Vehicle Data Monetization
- Overview of Vehicle Data Start-up and Distributor Ecosystem
- Roles of Vehicle Data Start-ups
- Association and Consortia
- Privacy Solution Providers
Legal Considerations
- Implications of the Regulatory Landscape on Vehicle Data Monetization
- The European Strategy for Data Is Maturing around the Core Principle of Data Protection
- Europe - Live Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations
- United States - Live Federal Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations
- United States - Current Picture of Live and Incoming State-level Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations (as of 22 July 2024)
- China - Live Privacy and Data Protection Directives and Regulations
- Using Vehicle Data Requires an Acute Focus on Consumer Privacy
OEM Activity
- BMW Group
- Ford
- General Motors
- Mercedes-Benz
- Stellantis
- Volkswagen Group
Vehicle Data Specialists
- CANGO Mobility
- CARUSO Dataplace
- Dawex
- ECHOES
- Gaist
- HERE Marketplace
- High Mobility
- Mobito
- Motorq
- ObjectBox
- Smartcar
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Interaction between OEMs and Vehicle Data Specialists
- Growth Opportunity 2: Public-private Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Participation in Innovation Hubs
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
