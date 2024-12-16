House of Sillage Launches The Pink Panther Fragrance Holiday 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury fragrance house, House of Sillage, is delighted to unveil The Pink Panther™ Fragrance, which is being released in celebration of the beloved icon’s 60th anniversary and under license through Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products. This whimsical and nostalgic collectible fragrance captivate connoisseurs and fans alike.



The Pink Panther Fragrance by House of Sillage is as iconic and fun as the character itself, capturing the spirit of the Pink Panther with a scent that is bright, playful, and unapologetically pink. Bursting with vibrant notes that evoke joy and intrigue, the fragrance invites wearers into a world of luxury, laughter, and timeless elegance, embodying the mischievous charm and glamour of the Pink Panther.



House of Sillage is renowned for its state-of-the-art, unique fragrance bottles often incorporating Swarovski crystals and precious metals. Truly one of a kind—presented in their signature cupcake silhouette, bottle is adorned with playful illustrations of iconic landmarks and the ever-curious Inspector Clouseau, hot on the trail of the mysterious Pink Panther. The journey culminates in the exquisite bottle’s pièce de résistance—a meticulously crafted Pink Panther figurine, seated on a throne and clutching the legendary Pink Diamond. Crafted from the finest French glass, the bottle dazzles with a hand-polished pink ombré finish. This collaboration fuses their commitment to luxury and craftsmanship with the charm and humor of the Pink Panther, creating a true masterpiece worthy of its place in any collection.

About House of Sillage:

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, House of Sillage creates its exquisite fragrances in both France and the United States. Founded by Nicole Mather, the brand was born from a mission to revitalize haute parfumerie, honoring the timeless art and traditions of perfume making while redefining luxury in the modern era.



With an unwavering commitment to opulence, meticulous craftsmanship, and innovative design, House of Sillage seamlessly blends traditional techniques with contemporary materials to deliver unparalleled quality and creativity. Renowned for its iconic, collectible creations, the brand continues to set a new benchmark in the fragrance industry, carving out a distinct category in luxury.



House of Sillage fragrances are available in the United States and across several international markets. For more information, please visit www.houseofsillage.com or email info@houseofsillage.com.



About Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios is a leading entertainment company focused on creating, producing, and distributing Original films and television series for a global audience in more than 240 countries and territories. A diverse home for talent, Amazon MGM Studios also produces and acquires Original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Prime Video, the premium commercial free pay television network MGM+ U.S., and MGM+ International, an on-demand service available in 25 countries across Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, and Canada.

THE PINK PANTHER © 1964 – 2024 & TM Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.