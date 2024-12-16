MetaEra's North American Business and Operations Center Lands in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 16th, New York time, USA, MetaEra (X:@MetaEraHK), a forefront media and market consulting service organization in the Web 3.0 sector, officially announced the establishment of its North American Business and Operations Center.

As the 2024 election results are finalized, the cryptocurrency market has entered a new era of rapid growth under the full support of the newly elected President Trump, exerting an extremely significant impact on the global market. As a forefront media and market consulting service organization in the Web 3.0 sector, MetaEra has responded swiftly to this development.

In a strategic move to swiftly capture and convey the latest news of the North American cryptocurrency market, enhance the brand's local visibility and influence, and better promote the development status of North America's cryptocurrency industry to the Asian region and Chinese-speaking markets, MetaEra has decided to establish its North American Business and Operations Center on December 16, 2024, on Manhattan Island, New York City, USA. Additionally, MetaEra has appointed Ms. Zoe Zhang as the Head of U.S. Operations, who will be fully responsible for business and operational management in the North American region, and will work in collaboration with more Web 3.0 enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region to expand into North America.





Ms. Zoe brings with her years of experience in investment and financing, with a deep understanding of both traditional finance and the Web3 industry. She specializes in consulting services related to brand marketing and growth, finance, and compliance, and has long served the North American market. "Zoe is proficient in both English and Mandarin, and possesses excellent cross-cultural communication and management skills. Her addition will build significant ground capabilities for MetaEra's business expansion and regional operations in North America," said Vito, the founder of MetaEra. "Furthermore, the opening of MetaEra's New York office will also further perfect the company's global strategic layout. This is not only a direct reflection of our long-term optimism for the U.S. market but also an important milestone and new starting point for MetaEra's continued rapid growth in recent years."

"New York, as the world's leading financial center, is home to top-tier banks, exchanges, investment, and quantitative institutions, as well as cutting-edge regulatory and policy advisory systems. The MetaEra New York office will directly support real-time news reporting, business expansion, and conference activities in the North American region, and will also handle resource docking and local operational needs from the Asia-Pacific region, building a one-stop market service platform in the China-US Web 3.0 market. The New York office is located at 340 Madison Ave, Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY 10173, and we look forward to collaborating and exchanging ideas with friends from both domestic and international locations," added Zoe, Head of North American Operations at MetaEra.

Previously, on November 14, 2023, MetaEra officially launched the "U.S. Section", offering users a precise window into the U.S. Web 3.0 information through vertical sections such as "Policy Tracking," "Industry Highlights," "Selected Compilations," and "U.S. Express," allowing Chinese-speaking users to more quickly and accurately understand the development trends and regulatory policies of Web 3.0 from North America.

About MetaEra

MetaEra is a leading media platform and brand growth specialist in the Web 3.0 industry. Leveraging extensive and superior global resources, we provide innovative solutions and bespoke services designed to enhance your brand management and accelerate your business expansion.

Website: www.metaera.hk

X: @MetaEraHK

Contact: meta@metaera.hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb0582d4-97e5-42ee-bc2b-cc6c6348fe09