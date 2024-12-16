Antibody Discovery Market Industry Forecast Report 2024-2035, Featuring Ablexis, ChemPartner, Creative Biolabs, GenScript, Genmab, Harbour BioMed, MabSilico, Nona Biosciences, WuXi Biologics and More

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Discovery Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Service Offered, Antibody Discovery Method, Type of Antibody Generated, Nature of Antibody Generated, Type of Therapeutic Areas and Key Geographies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody discovery market is estimated to grow from USD 1.6 billion in the current year to USD 6.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period to 2035.

Owing to several beneficial features, such as high specificity, and a favorable safety profile, antibodies have emerged as a promising alternative, particularly for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. It is worth highlighting that, at present, antibodies represent the largest class of biologics, with 79 molecules approved till date and over 200 molecules in the preclinical / discovery stages. This demonstrates the extensive development efforts being undertaken by stakeholders in this domain.

Given the complexities of modern drug development, several companies prefer to outsource as a strategic solution to optimize their research efforts. This expected shift can be attributed to various reasons, such as reduced timelines, lessened financial risks associated with failed trials and accelerated workflows. At present, over 160 players are offering a wide array of antibody discovery services.

As drug developers invest and investigate more in these innovative therapies, the market for antibody discovery is anticipated to expand further in the coming decade. Driven by the rising demand for antibody-based therapeutics and increasing preference for outsourcing, the opportunity for antibody discovery services and platforms is likely to increase at a significant growth rate in the foreseen future.

ANTIBODY DISCOVERY MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the antibody discovery market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

More than 160 players, present across the globe, claim to offer customized services to support antibody drug discovery operations; nearly 90% of these players offer the capability to provide hit generation services.

The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players based across different geographical regions; close to 40% of such players are small companies.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge, service providers are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and adding new competencies in order to augment their respective portfolios and affiliated offerings.

Close to 300 antibody discovery technologies are currently available in the market, which can be utilized by antibody drug developers to conduct various types of antibody discovery operations.

Over 75% of the platform providers claim to offer technologies for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies; the majority of such players use mouse as their primary animal model to generate these antibodies.

Platform providers are focusing on the integration of advanced features into their respective platforms in order to augment their antibody discovery portfolios.

In recent years, the domain has witnessed a steady growth in partnership activity; majority of the initiatives have been product development / commercialization agreements, carried out by players based in North America.

Considering the lucrative opportunities associated with antibody discovery domain, investors have actively disbursed funds, primarily in the players based in North America.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of out-licensing deals and the upfront and conditional payments received by the antibody discovery technology developers.

The antibody discovery services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~12% over the next 11 years, primarily driven by the revenues generated from hit generation services offered by the players in this domain.

In the long term, the antibody discovery platforms developed for monoclonal antibodies are likely to emerge as the key growth drivers of the market; Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region.

ANTIBODY DISCOVERY MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Lead Selection Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Antibody Discovery Services Market

Based on the type of service offered, the market is segmented into antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization, and lead characterization. It is worth highlighting that the majority of the current antibody discovery services market is captured by hit generation segment. This can be attributed to the fact that hit generation is a critical step that involves rigorous screening of a diverse pool of antibodies to extract leads with the highest affinity and specificity for a target. Therefore, the major proportion of the R&D expenditure for antibody discovery projects is spent on the hit generation step of antibody discovery.

Hybridoma Method is Likely to Dominate the Antibody Discovery Services Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the antibody discovery method, the market is segmented into hybridoma based method, library based method, single cell based method and transgenic animal based method. It is worth highlighting that the antibody discovery services market for single cell-based methods is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

By Type of Antibody Generated, the Antibody Discovery Services Market is Currently Dominated by Monoclonal Antibodies

Based on the type of antibody generated, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and others. It is worth highlighting that bispecific antibody is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as compared to monoclonal antibodies, during the forecast period.

Human Antibodies Segment is Likely to Dominate the Antibody Discovery Services Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the nature of the antibody generated, the market is segmented into chimeric antibodies, human antibodies, humanized antibodies and murine antibodies. It is worth highlighting that the human antibodies segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the several benefits of human antibodies, which include reduced immunogenicity and the increased serum half-life of the monoclonal antibodies in humans.

Oncological Disorders Segment Accounts for the Largest Share for the Antibody Discovery Services Market

Based on therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, immunological disorders, infectious disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders and others. While oncological disorders account for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the cardiovascular disorders segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Players in the Antibody Discovery Market

Ablexis

Antibody Solutions

ChemPartner

Creative Biolabs

GenScript

Genmab

Harbour BioMed

ImmunoPrecise

MabSilico

Myrio Therapeutics

Nona Biosciences

Rockland Immunochemicals

Synbio technologies

WuXi Biologics

Key Topics Covered:



ANTIBODY DISCOVERY: PROCESS AND METHODS

Antibody Discovery Process

Antibody Discovery Methods

Evolution of Monoclonal Antibodies

ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Antibody Discovery Service Providers: List of Industry Players

COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

Competitiveness Analysis: Companies Grouped based on Company Size

Antibody Discovery Service Providers: Regional Capability

COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS

Antibody Discovery Service Providers in North America

Abwiz Bio

Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK BIO)

Creative Biolabs

Distributed Bio

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Integral Molecular

LakePharma

Syd Labs

Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Europe

Abzena

BIOTEM

PX'Therapeutics (Subsidiary of Aguettant Pharmaceutical Group)

Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Asia and Rest of the World

ChemPartner

HD Biosciences

Viva Biotech

WuXi Biologics

ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Antibody Discovery: List of Technologies and Platforms

Antibody Discovery Technologies: List of Industry Players

TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORM PROVIDERS

Harbour BioMed

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Kymab

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys

DRUG DISCOVERY PROCESSES OF TOP SELLING ANTIBODIES

Humira (Adalimumab)

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

Stelara (Ustekinumab)

Opdivo (Nivolumab)

Darzalex (Daratumumab)

FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN ANTIBODY DISCOVERY

Anticipated Shift from Monoclonal Antibodies to Other Novel Antibody Formats

Technological Advancements to Overhaul Conventional Antibody Discovery Processes

Transition to CADD-based Approaches to Help Achieve Better Operational Efficiencies

Rising Demand for Antibody-based Treatment Options for Non-Oncological Indications

Future Growth Opportunities in the Asia and Rest of the World

Expected Increase in Number of Collaborations and Licensing Activity

