Europe Class 4-8 Replacement Brakes Aftermarket Report 2024, with Supplier Profiles for Knorr-Bremse, TMD Friction Holding, ZF Friedrichshafen, DRiV, Haldex, Meritor and Brembo

The analysis of the European commercial vehicle aftermarket brake components covers vehicle Class 4?8, including medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) across Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe.
This study assesses the replacement volume for CV braking components and their value. It forecasts the unit market size and revenue size based on MCV and HCV trucks across different brake subcategories for drum and disc braking systems. The drum braking system consists of brake drums, slack adjusters, and brake shoes, while the disc braking system includes brake pads, brake discs, and brake calipers.
The in-depth analysis covers trends in replacement demand, average manufacturer-level prices, and forecasts across various brake product segments on MCVs and HCVs. It examines critical factors influencing market size and identifies key trends that impact various European regions.
The study also highlights important growth opportunities within the commercial vehicle brake aftermarket. The base year considered for the study is 2023, and the forecast period extends from 2024 to 2030. In addition to forecasting replacement demand and revenue, the study provides insights into the profiles of key suppliers and analyzes distribution channels for commercial vehicle brake components.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Class 4-8 Replacement Brakes Aftermarket
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Class 4-8 Replacement Brakes Aftermarket
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Product Segmentation and Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Demand Analysis
- Penetration of Drum/Disc Brake Types in Vehicles in Operation (VIOs) by Vehicle Class
- Forecast Considerations and Calculation Methodology
Growth Generator: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- VIO Forecast by Class
- Revenue and Unit Forecast
- MCV Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast
- HCV Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast
- Drum Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast
- Disc Brakes Revenue and Unit Forecast
- MCV Drum Brakes Unit Forecast by Product
- MCV Drum Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product
- MCV Drum Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product
- HCV Drum Brakes Unit Forecast by Product
- HCV Drum Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product
- HCV Drum Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product
- MCV Disc Brakes Unit Forecast by Product
- MCV Disc Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product
- MCV Disc Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product
- HCV Disc Brakes Unit Forecast by Product
- HCV Disc Brakes Revenue Forecast by Product
- HCV Disc Brakes Pricing Forecast by Product
Growth Generator: Germany
Growth Generator: United Kingdom
Growth Generator: France
Growth Generator: Italy
Growth Generator: Spain
Growth Generator: Poland
Distribution Channel
- Revenue Distribution Channel Analysis
- Top Participants' Unit and Revenue Market Share
- Drum rakes Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Brake Shoes Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Slack Adjustors Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Unit Share of Top Participants
- Brake Pads Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Brake Disc Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Calipers Brand Positioning - All Channels
Supplier Profiles
- Knorr-Bremse
- TMD Friction Holding
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- DRiV
- Haldex
- Meritor
- Brembo
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Deploy Blockchain for Transparency in Remanufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Telematics into Aftermarket Brakes
- Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Aftermarket Brakes
