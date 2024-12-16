Moxie Launches Compliance Defender to Simplify Regulatory Compliance for Medical Aesthetic Practices

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxie , the all-in-one platform for aesthetic entrepreneurs, announces the launch of Moxie Compliance Defender , a first-of-its-kind solution designed to help medspa practice owners navigate and manage complex regulatory requirements with ease.

As the medspa industry grows, staying compliant with ever-changing regulations is more important—and challenging—than ever. Moxie Compliance Defender simplifies compliance management, saving time, protecting medical licenses, and defending businesses against costly violations.

“With the launch of Compliance Defender, we’re empowering aesthetic entrepreneurs to confidently manage their compliance obligations, safeguard their licenses, and focus on what they do best—delivering exceptional, safe, and compliant care to their patients,” said Dan Friedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Moxie.

How does Moxie’s Compliance Defender help protect medspa owners?

Moxie built Compliance Defender in collaboration with some of the brightest legal and medical minds in the aesthetics space. Together, they designed a technology-fueled product that seamlessly integrates the required steps to safely and compliantly treat patients directly into the daily workflow of a medspa and its providers. This includes:

Proactive Compliance Monitoring: Real-time alerts and dashboards track compliance across patient records, charts, protocols, and foundational documents, ensuring medspas stay ahead of any potential compliance risks.

Streamlined Issue Prevention and Resolution: Prevent and resolve compliance gaps directly within the platform, from getting sign off on templated protocols and standing orders to highlighting missing charts, with seamless workflows designed for quick action.

Audit-Ready Confidence: Automatically generate comprehensive reports, ensuring chart reviews, consent forms, adverse event responses, and financial flows meet regulatory standards, making board inquiries stress-free.



Why does Moxie’s Compliance Defender matter?

Protect Medical Licenses: Minimize litigation risk, investigations, and penalties.

Safeguard Business Reputation: Protect your brand and clientele with robust compliance tools.

Minimize Risks: Stay ahead of regulatory changes with proactive, automated management



Compliance Defender is available to all medspa professionals through Moxie’s platform. This product is designed to integrate seamlessly with Moxie’s existing suite of medspa management tools and services, providing a holistic approach to medspa management.

“Regulatory compliance is a critical, yet overwhelming part of running a medspa,” said Nicole Strothman, General Counsel at Moxie. “Compliance Defender provides the tools and confidence medspa owners need to stay on top of their obligations while minimizing risk.”

For more information about Moxie's new compliance management solution, visit www.joinmoxie.com/compliance or email learn@joinmoxie.com.

About Moxie

Moxie helps medical professionals turn big dreams into thriving aesthetic businesses with an all-in-one solution for launching and growing their own aesthetic medicine practice. Combining software, strategic consulting, marketing support, and back-office solutions, Moxie gives aesthetic entrepreneurs everything they need to launch, run, and grow a sustainable, profitable, and compliant medspa.