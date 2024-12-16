South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Report 2024 - Rapid Expansion of IOT Services Fuels South & Central America Data Center Construction Market

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Types of Construction, Tier Standards, and Industry Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South & Central America data center construction market was valued at US$ 10.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 15.34 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.





Rapid Expansion of IOT Services Fuels South & Central America Data Center Construction Market



The IoT has transformed data centers in recent years due to a surge in the adoption of IoT and IoT devices such as lightbulbs, cellphones, and webcams. With the rise in the number of IoT devices, the reliance on data centers to appropriately store, process, and analyze data is also growing. In addition, as more and more devices connect to the internet through IoT, they generate massive amounts of data. These devices include sensors in smart homes, wearables, industrial equipment, and connected cars, among others. The type of data generated by these devices is becoming increasingly diverse and complex. It includes location data, environmental data, usage data, and even real-time video streams.



Furthermore, analytics and processes are critical components in a company's digital transformation. Analytics and processes provide an avenue for data centers to expand their activities in terms of their operations. Their distinct digitization processes will include IoT deployment in operations, capacity building, business development, infrastructure, and system utilization. As more devices connect and generate massive data, the need for efficient and scalable data center infrastructure also increases. Thus, the expansion of IoT services fuels the South & Central America data center construction market growth.



South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Overview



The growth of the data center construction market in South America is largely driven by rapid technological advancements, owing to the remarkable growth of smartphones and the day-to-day streaming of big data. The region accounts for approximately 80% of the urban population residing in cities that have registered massive adoptions of social media. A few of the key provinces of the region have ubiquitous technology, and this has resulted in transformed expectations by the digitally smart citizens of the region.

Furthermore, the region faces challenges with building suitable data centers, which sometimes incurs larger CapEx & OpEx. However, the rapid development of IT infrastructure in Brazil is expected to fuel the data center construction market in SAM.



In May 2023, Scala Data Centers announced the startup of the 6MW IT SGRUTB05 data center, the second-largest vertical data center in South America. A few of the major key players in this region include Flexenclosure AB, AcetoTI, and SmartCube. Additionally, the growth of the South & Central America data center construction market in South America is largely driven by fast-paced technological advancements, owing to the remarkable growth of smartphones and the day-to-day streaming of big data. The region accounts for approximately 80% of the urban population residing in cities that have registered massive adoptions of social media.



A few of the key provinces of the region have ubiquitous technology, and this has resulted in expected transformations by the digitally smart technologies of the region. Furthermore, the region faces challenges with building suitable data centers, which sometimes incurs larger CapEx & OpEx. However, the rapid development of IT infrastructure in Brazil is expected to fuel the South & Central America data center construction market in SAM.

South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Segmentation



The South & Central America data center construction market is segmented based on types of construction, tier standards, industry verticals, and country.

Based on types of construction, the South & Central America data center construction market is segmented into general construction, electrical design, and mechanical design. The electrical design segment held the largest share in 2022.

In terms of tier standards, the South & Central America data center construction market is segmented into tier 1 & tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. The tier 3 segment held the largest share in 2022.

By industry verticals, the South & Central America data center construction market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, education, manufacturing, retail, transportation, media & entertainment, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on country, the South & Central America data center construction market is categorized into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America. Brazil dominated the South & Central America data center construction market in 2022.

Rittal, Schneider Electric, DPR Construction, AECOM, Turner Construction and Eaton are some of the leading companies operating in the South & Central America data center construction market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2%





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain



5. South & Central America Data Center Construction Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 South & Central America Data Center Construction Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Rise in Launch of New Edge Data Centers

5.1.2 Rapid Expansion of IoT Services

5.1.3 Surge in Data Center Construction Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rise in Cost of Infrastructure Development

5.2.2 Complexities in Data Center Infrastructure and its Establishment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Implementation of Hyperscalers and Colocation

5.3.2 Growing Construction of Tier 4 Data Centers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Green Data Centers

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Data Center Construction Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022-2030

6.2 South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Forecast Analysis



7. South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Type of Construction

7.1 Electrical Construction

7.2 General Construction

7.3 Mechanical Construction



8. South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Tier Standard

8.1 Tier 3

8.2 Tier 4

8.3 Tier 1 and Tier 2



9. South & Central America Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 IT and telecommunication

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.4 Retail

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Government

9.7 Transportation

9.8 Others



10. South & Central America Data Center Construction Market - Country Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

Rittal

Schneider Electric

DPR Construction

AECOM

Turner Construction

Eaton Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwygwc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment