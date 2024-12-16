GeoCue Announces Epotronic as Latest Distributor in Germany

Huntsville, AL, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leading provider of advanced LiDAR hardware and software, is pleased to announce the addition of Epotronic as its latest distributor in Germany. Based in Düsseldorf, Epotronic specializes in the commercial distribution and use of surveying drones, industrial drones, sensors, and laser scanners for surveying and inspection purposes.

"We are excited to welcome Epotronic to our network of distributors," said Samuel Flick, European Sales Manager at GeoCue. "Their expertise in drone technology and commitment to providing tailored solutions sync with our goal to deliver best-in-class hardware and software to our customers."

Epotronic is well known for offering drone and sensor solutions that are tailored to meet the individual requirements of their clients. With an extensive network and years of experience, they now bring GeoCue's TrueView 3D Imaging Systems and LP360 software into its extensive catalog of equipment, surveying supplies, and software solutions. This partnership aims to empower Epotronic’s customers with efficient and accurate surveying tools that seamlessly integrate into their workflow, enhancing their overall productivity.

"Partnering with GeoCue allows us to fulfill our customers' needs with precise, reliable, and consistent surveying results at fair pricing for years to come," said Tobias Wentzler, CEO of Epotronic GmbH. "GeoCue's TrueView LiDAR products and LP360 software are best-in-class, and we're confident that this collaboration will bring significant value to surveying and construction companies, government entities, and universities across Germany."

Epotronic's decision to become a TrueView and LP360 provider was driven by GeoCue's reputation for delivering high-performance products backed by a trusted and experienced team. This partnership is expected to enhance the capabilities of professionals in the surveying and inspection industries by providing access to cutting-edge technology and comprehensive support services.

Epotronic's expertise goes beyond technology. The company provides comprehensive training and customer project support, ensuring businesses can seamlessly integrate advanced drone and sensor technology into their operations with minimal investment risk.

Epotronic’s addition to GeoCue’s global distribution network marks another step in expanding access to transformative LiDAR and geospatial solutions worldwide.

About Epotronic

Epotronic GmbH, based in Düsseldorf, Germany, specializes in the commercial distribution and application of advanced drones, sensors, and laser scanners for surveying and inspection. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Epotronic provides tailored hardware, software, and training services to empower businesses, government entities, and universities. Their commitment to precision, reliability, and efficiency ensures clients achieve unparalleled accuracy in their projects, whether for surveying, construction, or research.

For more information, visit https://epotronic.com.

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology adoption, budget, and resources.

For more information about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

Attachments