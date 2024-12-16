Sherman Park Village: Newest Rental Community Now Open in Sherman, TX

SHERMAN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherman Park Village, the newest luxury apartment community in Sherman, Texas, is now open and ready to welcome residents seeking an elevated lifestyle. Located just two miles from downtown Sherman and directly across from the activity robust Fairview Park, this modern community offers an unparalleled blend of comfort, convenience, and sophistication.

Located at 1350 West Taylor Street, Sherman Park Village is now leasing one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Floor plans range from 722 to 1,588 square feet and the townhome style carriage house floor plan has an attached garage. Each spacious layout offers contemporary interiors and finishes including quartz countertops, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and in unit washer and dryer included.

Designed to meet the needs of today’s residents, Sherman Park Village offers a variety of amenities and features that cater to both relaxation and productivity. Highlights include a resort-style pool with outdoor seating and dining areas equipped with grills, a clubhouse lounge with community kitchen, a state-of-the-art fitness center and private spin studio, workspaces and a private conference room, a 24/7 package room, and an onsite dog park.

“With its prime location near Fairview Park and close proximity to downtown Sherman, Sherman Park Village is uniquely positioned to offer residents a vibrant lifestyle with easy access to recreation, dining, and entertainment,” said Justin Webb, President & CEO of Sherman Park Apartments, LP. “We’re thrilled to open our doors and invite the community to experience the exceptional living environment we’ve created here in the heart of Sherman.”

Residents of Sherman Park Village will enjoy easy access to walking trails, sports facilities, and playgrounds at Fairview Park, as well as charming downtown filled with local shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions. There are top-rated schools and healthcare facilities nearby, and it is the first and only rental community in the area to offer end-to-end fiber, allowing access to light-speed connectivity from the comfort of your home.

Sherman Park Village is professionally managed by Willow Bridge Property Company. For more information or to schedule a tour of Sherman Park Village, visit www.shermanparkvillage.com or contact the leasing team at (903) 546-5070.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 4,500 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments, and manages 200,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com.

