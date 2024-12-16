Gitxaala Environmental Services and Shift Coastal Technologies' Environmental Monitoring Project to Boost Port Efficiency and Sustainability through B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace

VANCOUVER. British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the Province’s Integrated Marketplace program delivered by Innovate BC, Prince Rupert-based Gitxaala Environmental Services (GES) has been awarded $448,355 in funding to support a multi-phase project aimed at enhancing environmental monitoring processes in port and terminal settings to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

GES, a wholly owned entity of the Gitxaala Nation, is working with Nanaimo-based Shift Coastal Technologies to utilize their new Port Environmental Monitoring Platform (PEMP) for critical data collection. Through this collaboration, and with support from the Canadian Coast Guard, GES will be leveraging the PEMP as part of operations at the Port of Prince Rupert, which serves as a Testbed for the Integrated Marketplace.

“There is a strong ecosystem of talented companies creating new and innovative technology that will drive B.C. towards sustainable economic growth,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “One example is Gitxaala Environmental Services who, working with Innovate BC through B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace program, will scale up their technology solutions and strengthen B.C.’s economy in a way that contributes to meaningful economic reconciliation.”

Created to help drive innovation in the province, the Integrated Marketplace supports projects that connect strategic partners operating at Testbeds like the Port of Prince Rupert, to B.C.-based solution providers to implement, scale, and export B.C. technology solutions. This framework allows B.C. industries to receive assistance and reduce the risks in adopting innovation and new technologies, boosting their productivity and competitiveness, while connecting these solution providers with valuable Canadian reference customers that support their growth.

“Through the Integrated Marketplace, we are creating an avenue for local solution providers such as Gitxaala Environmental Services to contribute to the development of high-growth industries and at the same time address critical priorities here in B.C. and at a global level,” said Peter Cowan, President + CEO of Innovate BC. “From reducing carbon emissions in key provincial sectors, to bolstering the productivity of major industries, and in this instance, supporting indigenous economic development in B.C. and generating new job opportunities in the region’s ocean-based sector, the impact is broad-based, creating prosperity for our industries, businesses, and communities.”

The project will test the PEMP in three distinct subject areas, with each phase leveraging different hardware, including sensors mounted on autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and drones. This will enable the PEMP to collect real-time, diverse data types including habitat characterization, noise, emissions, seabed disturbance, and water quality, among other ecological factors.

Using Shift’s software, the data can be viewed in real-time on a marine domain awareness platform used to inform maritime decision-making for port and terminal clients, in a safer, more cost-effective, and accurate way, with less environmental impact.

Phase 1: Marine Mammal Observation (MMO) and Marine Water Quality

Using a combination of the PEMP’s shore-based and drone optical and thermal imaging cameras, along with drones equipped with water sampling devices, GES aims to improve the observation of marine mammals and water quality monitoring to enhance understanding of local marine behaviour and environmental conditions. This will support refined maritime project planning and environmental protection.





Employing ASVs equipped with hydroacoustic sensors, GES seeks to utilize the PEMP to enhance the observation of marine mammals and underwater noise levels to establish exclusion zones and protect marine habitats. This will support compliance with environmental regulations and enable better management of acoustic impacts on marine life.





Utilizing the PEMP’s ASV’s fitted with photogrammetric cameras to capture high-resolution images of artificial reefs and underwater structures, GES will build 3D models to analyze structure and habitat changes over time, gathering detailed insights into species composition, habitat changes, and infrastructure health. This will support ongoing environmental monitoring and help guide management strategies for underwater ecosystems.



Through this project, Shift Coastal Technologies can access newly collected data to further develop the PEMP, with the goal of advancing its scalability, range, and coverage. This includes plans to work with GES on incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) with the PEMP to enhance its capabilities and drive further adoption among maritime sector stakeholders, like the Canadian Coast Guard, across major Canadian and US maritime markets.

This announcement is part of the Government of B.C.’s investment of $11.5 million, and the Government of Canada’s investment, through PacifiCan, of $9.9 million in the Integrated Marketplace.

Additional Quotes



The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

“PacifiCan knows B.C. entrepreneurs are creating the innovations to address industry needs, reduce environmental impacts, and grow prosperity here at home. Gitxaala Environmental Services’ deployment of Shift Coastal Technologies’ platform for environmental data collection will boost productivity, support Indigenous economic development and create good jobs. This project shows how the Integrated Marketplace is helping local businesses test their innovations here in B.C. before taking on the world.”

Trevor McConkey, General Manager, Gitxaala Environmental Services

“This collaboration, supported by Innovate BC through the Integrated Marketplace initiative, is key to building resilient and local expertise in marine and environmental sciences on the North Coast of British Columbia. The opportunity to evaluate emerging technologies which can enable improved safety, efficiency, and data quality is highly aligned with our organizational objectives, and those of our clients.”

James Spencer, CEO, Shift Coastal Technologies

"This collaboration, made possible through Innovate BC’s Integrated Marketplace program, exemplifies how advanced marine technologies, paired with a local First Nation-owned business, can create scalable, impactful solutions for sustainability. We are proud to partner with Gitxaala Environmental Services to develop tools that empower Indigenous communities and redefine environmental monitoring."

