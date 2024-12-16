Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Another San Antonio-area Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Bulverde-based J.W. Dielmann to its growing portfolio of companies.

This is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens and helps expand their presence in south Texas, while providing J.W. Dielmann and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens’ growing footprint across North America. Sciens’ existing Fire Alarm Control Systems, in nearby San Antonio, will partner closely with the J.W. Dielmann team to create synergies and enhanced service for its valued customers.

“I’m thrilled about J.W. Dielmann’s partnership with Sciens Building Solutions,” said Jimbo Dielmann, General Manager of J.W. Dielmann. “The vast amount of knowledge of the Sciens leadership team and their presence across the country will enable us to enhance services for our customers, while improving our position in the market. New growth will also provide the many talented J.W. Dielmann team members a platform for more opportunities and career progression.”

J.W. Dielmann was founded in 1995 by James W. Dielmann in San Antonio, TX where it has positioned itself as a premier fire-life safety company across several industries, including high-rise commercial buildings and hospitality.

“J.W. Dielmann is a great fit to the outstanding reputation we have already established in the San Antonio area,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “With J.W. Dielmann’s excellent capabilities, we can continue our exciting growth trajectory in this region and further expand our presence in this important market. Our desire to actively seek partnerships with companies similar to J.W. Dielmann that align with the Sciens values and superior service offerings remains strong, and we’re looking forward to the future.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About J.W. Dielmann

J.W. Dielmann, Inc. is a full-service commercial life safety systems company specializing in sales, design, installation service and support of fire alarm systems, nurse call systems and portable fire extinguishers, for local state and federal facilities in San Antonio and south Texas. To learn more, visit: https://www.jwdsa.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785