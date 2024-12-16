Dr. Dave Chatterjee Hosts Global Podcast Series on Cyber Readiness

Cybersecurity expert Dr. Dave Chatterjee hosts The Cybersecurity Readiness Podcast series. Here, he offers insights from industry leaders to improve cybersecurity at individual, organizational, and national levels, reaching listeners in over 100 countries.





DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity thought leader Dr. Dave Chatterjee has launched The Cybersecurity Readiness Podcast series , establishing a global platform for advancing cybersecurity awareness and preparedness.

Now in its third year, the series has achieved significant milestones with over 70 episodes and over 10,000 downloads across 105 countries.

The podcast series delivers insightful and accessible discussions on improving cybersecurity readiness across various levels. Through engaging conversations with subject matter experts, business and technology leaders, educators, and members of user communities, Chatterjee presents a comprehensive yet approachable analysis of the cybersecurity landscape. In a recent episode, he examines the risks of rapid cloud adoption, uncovering that cloud configuration errors cause 95% of cybersecurity breaches.

Another compelling discussion features Mike Manrod, chief information security officer (CISO) of Grand Canyon Education, and Ori Eisen, chief executive officer (CEO) of Trusona, who share strategies to reduce social engineering attacks on IT help desks.

The series also explores crucial educational initiatives, featuring Laurie Salvail, executive director of CYBER.ORG, discussing implementing cybersecurity education for K-12 students through a program funded by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The podcast's influence extends beyond traditional audiences, serving as a valuable resource for practitioners and academics. Educational institutions incorporate episodes into classrooms and corporate training sessions, while researchers reference them in publications.

“I aim to make cybersecurity discussions mainstream, as shown by the podcast's format and content selection,” Dr. Dave Chatterjee shares. “The podcast can connect technical knowledge with real-world application by focusing on practical insights and strategic implications.”

To maximize impact, the host distributes episodes through platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RSS Feed, Amazon Music, and Audible, and its website, https://www.cybersecurityreadinesspodcast.com/ . Meanwhile, all episode summaries and discussion highlights are available at https://www.dchatte.com/cybersecurity-resources/.

Industry professionals consistently praise the podcast's value. One listener describes it as "a great source of inspiration and learning," highlighting its balance of technical knowledge and strategic implications. Another expert commends the series for its "depth of pragmatic advice and actionable insight."

In recognition of his contributions, Dr. Chatterjee is scheduled to do a virtual webcast on January 31, 2025 as part of the RSA Conference, one of the largest security conferences in the world. This provides an opportunity to share his expertise with an expanded global audience.

The podcast series is available on major podcast platforms. For more information about the podcast and Dr. Dave Chatterjee's work, visit https://www.dchatte.com/ .

About Dr. Dave Chatterjee

As a distinguished cybersecurity and information technology management expert, Dr. Dave Chatterjee brings over two decades of expertise to the field. His influential book, "Cybersecurity Readiness: A Holistic and High-Performance Approach," published by Sage is endorsed by distinguished practitioners and academics.

Dr. Dave Chatterjee is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor in the Engineering, Graduate, and Professional Programs at the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University.

His leadership roles include former Chairman of the Society for Information Management (SIM) and former Cybersecurity Collaborative Atlanta Chapter board member. Dr. Chatterjee also participated in a CISO SWAT team that addressed critical cybersecurity challenges.

Additionally, he is renowned for developing the Commitment-Preparedness-Discipline (CPD) framework for cybersecurity readiness and provides expert consulting in strategic cybersecurity governance, awareness, and education.

