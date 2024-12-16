AI Unlimited Group’s Lever App Helps Borrowers Stay Ahead of Student Loan Servicer Pitfalls

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG), a leader in AI-driven financial technology, highlights how its flagship Lever App is empowering student loan borrowers to navigate systemic issues reported by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The findings, outlined in the CFPB Supervisory Highlights Special Edition: Student Lending (Winter 2024), expose ongoing issues with student loan servicers failing to provide timely and accurate information to borrowers, creating unnecessary financial burdens. Read the full CFPB report here.

The Lever App addresses these challenges by simplifying loan management and ensuring borrowers are matched to, and stay on track with, the most suitable repayment programs—while avoiding costly delays caused by servicer missteps.

Tackling the Issues Reported by CFPB

The CFPB report highlights critical concerns, including:

Failure to provide accurate information about repayment plans, forgiveness programs, and annual recertification requirements.

Mismanagement of income-driven repayment (IDR) enrollments, leading to missed opportunities for borrowers to reduce payments or avoid delinquencies.

AIUG’s Lever App ensures borrowers are no longer at the mercy of miscommunications and administrative failures by student loan servicers. The platform’s advanced AI capabilities guide users through a seamless three-step process:

Discover: Locate and manage existing student loans and servicers effortlessly. Match: Identify the best federal repayment programs tailored to individual financial needs, leveraging up-to-date eligibility criteria. Enroll: Automate enrollment into recommended programs and ensure compliance with annual recertification requirements to maintain favorable repayment terms.

“The CFPB report reflects the reality that millions of borrowers are underserved by existing loan servicer systems. We see this same challenge across all segments of consumer financial services—from student loans to credit card issuers—where administrative delays and mismanagement cost borrowers time, money, and financial progress. Lever was designed to address these failures, empowering borrowers with clear, actionable tools to take control of their financial obligations,” Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group, commented.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

Lever also incorporates payment round-up features and credit score tracking, enabling borrowers to make incremental progress toward financial independence while staying compliant with loan program requirements.

Bridging the Gap for Millions of Borrowers

With over 43 million federal student loan borrowers in the United States, ongoing challenges with repayment plan management can lead to missed savings and growing balances. Lever eliminates guesswork, helping borrowers unlock savings opportunities, minimize interest accrual, and avoid administrative errors that cost time and money.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is an AI-driven technology incubator focused on creating high-impact solutions across financial services, investment, and travel. Lever is part of the company’s fintech portfolio, offering AI-powered tools to simplify and enhance student loan repayment processes for millions of borrowers. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai.

Media Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

aiug@redchip.com