Eugene Grinberg Named One of TabbFORUM’s Top 40 Innovators

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLVE founder and CEO Eugene Grinberg has been recognized as one of TabbFORUM’s top 40 innovators in global capital markets. Launched by TABB Group in 2010, TabbFORUM is the leading community for the global capital markets industry.

Grinberg’s recognition as one of the industry’s top innovators comes during a landmark year for SOLVE, the company he founded in 2011 with Gerard Nealon. In September, the company announced general availability of SOLVE Px, its proprietary predictive pricing platform, for the municipal bond market.

“What’s most exciting about this for me is that SOLVE Px is being recognized as more than just ‘another AI tool’,” said Grinberg. “AI is something our team has worked with since we started building the company in 2011 and has always been a major element in all of our solutions. SOLVE Px is a unique use-case for AI and is the next step in our mission to bring better pricing transparency to the fixed income markets.”

SOLVE Px is built directly on the data from SOLVE’s flagship product, SOLVE Quotes™, which has been used to provide price transparency data on over 20 million daily quotes and more than 1,250,000 securities across different asset classes to the investment community.

SOLVE Px incorporates real-time quotes, trade data and reference data into its Prediction Model, which is powered by nearly 300 additional feature inputs, as well as an AI Model that fine tunes the predictive platforms parameters. The result is a highly-accurate prediction model that yields results with a median absolute error of just 5-6 bps and better, more informed data for investors.

On the back of its success in the municipal bond market, SOLVE will extend the SOLVE Px platform across additional asset classes in 2025.

To learn more about SOLVE Px, https://solvefixedincome.com/solve-px.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is the leading market data platform provider for fixed-income securities, trusted by sophisticated buy-side and sell-side firms worldwide. Founded in 2011, SOLVE leverages its proprietary Deep Market Insight™ to offer unparalleled transparency into markets, reduce risk, and save hundreds of hours across front-office workflows. With the largest real-time datasets for Securitized Products, Municipal Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, Convertible Bonds, CDS, and Private Credit, SOLVE empowers clients to transform the way they bring new securities to market, trade on secondary markets, and value highly illiquid securities. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the globe, SOLVE is the definitive source for market pricing in fixed-income markets. For more information, visit https://solvefixedincome.com.

*SOLVE Px does not constitute Investment Advice and does not seek to value any security and does not purport to meet the objectives or needs of specific individuals or accounts.*

