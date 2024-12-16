Fort Wayne Metals Advances Capacity: Expanding Nitinol Melting Capabilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Wayne Metals, a leader in the development of precision materials for the medical device industry, has announced significant advancements in its Nitinol melting capabilities.

The company doubled its melted Nitinol output from 2022 to 2024 and is poised to double that capacity again in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer support.

Since opening its Nitinol melt facility in 2012, Fort Wayne Metals has established itself as a fully integrated supplier, controlling every step of the Nitinol manufacturing process—from melting to custom finishing.

Over the past decade, the company has supplied more than 650,000 pounds of its melted alloy in wire form, becoming a trusted partner for manufacturers of miniaturized and complex medical devices. Furthermore, in the last 12 months, to meet growing market needs and customer demand, Fort Wayne Metals has expanded to melting Nitinol into bar, strip, and sheet form.

To address growing demand and increase capacity, Fort Wayne Metals upgraded its plasma arc melting furnace, doubling production output compared to 2022-2023. Additionally, a second Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) furnace is set to become operational in early 2025, which will enable shorter lead times for customers and further enhance capacity, positioning Fort Wayne Metals to melt as much as 1,000,000 pounds of Nitinol annually.

“The expansion of our melting capabilities demonstrates our long-term commitment to meeting the needs of our customers and becoming the largest, most reliable source of Nitinol for medical device manufacturers,” said Scott Glaze, Chairman and CEO of Fort Wayne Metals. “We are always looking to the future, continuously innovating to better serve our customers and empower their own groundbreaking developments.”

Fort Wayne Metals-melted Nitinol is available in custom-shaped wire, bar, and shape-set assemblies. Wire and bar size capabilities range from 0.0127 mm (0.0005 in) to 51 mm (2 in) in diameter, including extremely small diameters that are used in tiny, complex medical devices, and cutting-edge medical technologies. With these latest advancements, the company is well-positioned to continue solidifying its role as a global leader in Nitinol production.

###

About Fort Wayne Metals A leading manufacturer of precision materials used in life-improving medical devices, Fort Wayne Metals is dedicated to making Northeast Indiana and the world a better place. As committed as we are to supporting our customers’ medical technologies, our more than 1,700 employees are just as committed to contributing to community organizations and causes. Whether it’s providing the world with customized material solutions to support the medical device industry or championing efforts that lift up local communities, we are passionate about making lives better. Learn more at fwmetals.com.

Attachments