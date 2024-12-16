DBG Provides Shareholder Update

Improvement in Financial Condition Allows Focus on Revenue Growth

Austin, TX, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle brands, is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders regarding recent activities and future initiatives for growth as detailed below.

Benefits to Net Income and Shareholder Equity

The Company has made notable progress since May of 2024 in improving its financial condition, including through the elimination of $5.2 million in convertible notes, other debt, and aged accounts payable.

Due to the elimination of interest expense from the above, we believe the Company’s interest expense will decline by approximately $2.7 million a year from an estimated $3.1 million in fiscal year 2024 to an estimated $420,000 in fiscal year 2025. This should result in a net benefit of approximately $2.7 million in fiscal year 2025 to net income and cash flow.

Most importantly, the company has come to a transition point regarding the elimination of the overhang in our shareholder equity associated with our prior acquisitions, as shown in the table below. The Company has experienced an estimated negative $42.3 million in net income expenses and shareholder equity over the last three years as shown in the table below, associated with interest expense and goodwill amortization and write-downs.

We believe these expenses over the next two years will only be $2.5 million.

2022 2023 2024 Est 2025 Est 2026 Est Interest expense 8.5 5.1 3.1 0.4 0.4 Goodwill amortization 2.2 2.0 2.4 1.7 - Goodwill write-downs 15.5 - 2.0 - - Loss on disposition of business - 1.5 - - - Total $ 26.2 $ 8.6 $ 7.5 $ 2.1 $ 0.4



Additional Benefits to Net Income

In addition to the interest expense and goodwill amortization and write-downs noted above, the Company also reduced its general and administrative expenses by approximately $500,000 in the third quarter of 2024 versus the second quarter of 2024.

The Company aims to continue to achieve additional savings in general and administrative expense associated with reductions in workforce, severance payments ending at year end, reduction of stock option expenses, and lower consulting and legal fees.

Marketing Growth Initiatives

Due to the reduction in debt, aged accounts payable and interest expense noted above, the Company is focusing on investing in growth marketing initiatives, including recent announcements highlighting the Company’s digital marketing results.

Due to the recent success of these results as previously disclosed, we have developed the additional growth initiative targets listed below.

October 2024

We increased wholesale prices by 20% for Sundry, which we believe will result in approximately an additional $500,000 or more in gross margin dollars during fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.

November 2024

Partnered with VaynerCommerce, a leading digital agency, which led to a 224% increase in daily digital revenues during the 45 day period (October 22nd, 2024 to December 5th, 2024) versus the prior 45 day period from September 6th to October 21st, 2024, as noted in our press release last week.

Partnered with LTK, a large influencer platform, which resulted in the recent launch of influencer videos for each our brands. Our products that were featured all sold out. We now have over 200 influencer requests per brand on the LTK platform.

December 2024

Announced launch of our brand Avo on TikTok Shop and TikTok Live starting in January 2025, featuring Tik Tok influencers and limited-edition product.

February 2025

We plan to launch Sundry product online only exclusives with direct-to-consumer pricing, which is expected to create an attractive product price point. This initiative is driven by Sundry’s high online engagement and click through rates, which we believe will result in even higher conversion rates at lower price points.

March 2025

We plan to launch Sundry on TikTok Shop and TikTok Live.

Spring/Summer 2025

We plan to partner with two to three major influencers or celebrities for each brand with the assistance of VaynerCommerce.

Summer/Fall 2025

We plan to implement a direct mail program with the assistance of VaynerCommerce.

Closing

“We have made significant progress in cleaning up our balance sheet, which should result in significantly lower interest expense and increased cash flow. Additionally, the Company has worked through over $42 million in shareholder equity and net income overhang related to goodwill amortization and interest expense from our previous acquisitions, which should only be $2.5 million over the next two years. With these items behind us, we are aiming to pursue marketing initiatives to improve our performance for our shareholders,” said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Forward-looking Statements

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

