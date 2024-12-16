Toll Brothers Announces Overbrook Estates Community Coming Soon to Huntersville, North Carolina

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest master-planned community, Overbrook Estates, is coming soon to Huntersville, North Carolina, located off Highway 77 and Gilead Road. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes will begin in early spring 2025 and sales are expected to start in late spring 2025.

Overbrook Estates will include 357 new homes, including ranch and two-story single-family home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from nine exquisite home designs across three collections ranging from 3,030 to 3,905+ square feet, with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes are anticipated to be priced starting from the $600,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to bring our luxury home brand to the Huntersville community with Overbrook Estates by Toll Brothers,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Conveniently located just off Highway 77 and Gilead and close to Lake Norman, this stunning new luxury home community will offer residents resort-style living and easy access to everything this vibrant area has to offer.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Birkdale Village, Historic Downtown Huntersville, McDowell Creek Greenway, as well as nearby Lake Norman. The community will feature future onsite amenities including a pool and cabana. Overbrook Estates is also just a short drive away from the excitement of Uptown Charlotte. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the Mecklenburg County School District.

Major highways including Interstates 77 and 485, and Route 73 are easily accessible from Overbrook Estates, offering homeowners convenient access to Uptown Charlotte, Morrisville, Davidson, and Lake Norman.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Overbrook Estates, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

