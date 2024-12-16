Marc Cohen Promoted to Managing Director; Leads Business Strategy and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Marc Cohen has been promoted to managing director, Business Strategy and Innovation, and has joined the LPL Financial Management Committee. In this role, Marc will continue to lead the development of the firm’s corporate strategy and expand his responsibilities to include leading business line and affiliation strategy for independent advisors, large enterprises and institutional channels. In addition, Cohen now leads the company’s business services offerings and innovation lab for emerging solutions.

“Marc is an entrepreneur by nature whose innovative thinking has helped reimagine the strategic evolution of our firm, including how advisors and institutions scale their businesses with LPL as their partner,” said LPL Financial CEO Rich Steinmeier. “Respected for his stewardship of independence in the advisor-mediated marketplace, Marc’s expertise elevates the experiences we bring to our clients in every stage of their business and strengthens LPL’s leadership in wealth management through differentiated solutions and innovative strategies.”

From serving as an architect of many of the highest profile wirehouse breakaways in the industry, to supporting their journey as business owners through strategy development, evolving operational and compliance requirements, succession planning and exit strategies, Cohen has helped countless successful advisors become successful entrepreneurs.

“My commitment to this industry and to LPL is grounded in the rewarding work of guiding advisors towards building thriving businesses to achieve their personal definitions of success,” said Cohen. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue scaling our strategies and exploring the innovative ways that LPL can better serve our clients to help them embrace their own entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Cohen joined LPL in 2018 to help lead the firm’s development of new advisor affiliation models, expanding LPL’s attractiveness to wirehouse breakaways and RIAs. From there, his role evolved to run corporate strategy and further develop creative and innovative ways for LPL to partner with advisors throughout their lifecycle, including the firm’s Liquidity & Succession offering.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

