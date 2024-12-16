Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 3, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (“Aehr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AEHR) securities between January 9, 2024 and March 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 25, 2024, Aehr released its preliminary third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, revealing that the Company expected revenue to be approximately $7.6 million, significantly missing consensus estimates of $14.3 million, citing delays in wafer level burn-in system orders for semiconductor devices used in electric vehicles that created a short-term gap in revenue and profitability. Further, the Company lowered its 2024 revenue forecast by approximately $15 million.

On this news, Aehr’s stock price fell $3.29, or 22.4%, to close at $11.37 per share on March 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to prior representations to investors, Aehr was continuing to experience substantial delays in customer orders; (2) the foregoing issue was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (3) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

