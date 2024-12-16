Earth Alive Clean Technologies Obtains Extension of the Delay to File a Proposal

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”) today announced that it has obtained an order from the Superior Court of Québec (the “Court”) extending the delay to file a proposal pursuant to the provisions of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the “BIA”) until January 30, 2025.

This extension will allow the Company to complete, under the supervision of the Court and with the assistance of the Trustee, its ongoing sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP"), in order to conclude a transaction with a view to maximizing the value of the Company’s business and assets.

The Company will provide further updates as developments regarding the notice of intention (“NOI”) proceedings and the SISP warrant. A copy of the relevant information regarding the NOI proceedings and the SISP is available on the Trustee's website at the following address: https://www.raymondchabot.com/en/companies/public-records/earth-alive-clean-technologies-inc/.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information about the NOI proceedings or the SISP should contact the proposal trustee (Ayman Chaaban - Chaaban.Ayman@rcgt.com) or the Company’s legal counsel (Gabriel Lavery Lepage – glaverylepage@dwpv.com).

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

Earth Alive is a leader in the microbial technologies industry. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use, and ecological, human-friendly industrial cleaning. For more information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

Phone: 438-316-3562

Email: nsofronis@earthalivect.com