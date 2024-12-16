Alamos Gold Announces Passing of Chairman Paul J. Murphy

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul J. Murphy, a Board member for over 14 years and Chairman for the past nine years.

Mr. Murphy joined Alamos as a Director in 2010 and served as Chair of the Board since 2015, overseeing a period of transformative growth for the Company. He was a Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1981 to 2010 including serving as National Mining Leader from 2004 to 2010. Throughout his career, Mr. Murphy worked primarily in the resource sector, with a client list that included major international oil and gas and mining companies.

"Paul was a beloved member of the Alamos family. He played an instrumental role in transforming Alamos from a single asset producer into the diversified, intermediate gold company it is today. His leadership, guidance and support over the years are beyond measure. Paul was not only a mentor and business leader, but I was very fortunate to consider him a cherished friend. The entire team at Alamos would like to express its deepest condolences to his family, friends and business partners,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

