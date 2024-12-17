Doge Jones Industrial Average and Wasabi Bring Integrated Staking & Leverage Trading to Meme Economy

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) , the leading meme coin sentiment tracker, today announced a strategic partnership with Wasabi , bringing staking and leveraged trading to the rapidly expanding $DJI community.

As part of the new initiative, $DJI holders can now stake their tokens in Wasabi’s ecosystem, enabling leveraged trading activities while earning real yield for stakers. For traders, this partnership enables them to unlock larger trading positions with leverage, maximizing opportunities for both market rallies and downturns. Additionally, stakers can earn competitive, sustainable yields while contributing to a more dynamic trading ecosystem.

Holders can now stake their $DJI tokens in Wasabi vaults to provide liquidity. Subsequently, traders borrow funds based on the staked tokens, opening long or short positions, enabling stakers to earn sustainable returns from trader interest payments.

The $DJI token is currently available for purchase on DEX and automated market maker Moonshot , Raydium , and Arkham . The $DJI token address is: BjotV424H4UBvrAiGFGjQGztLxoafxM4HSdCXZR6pump

“By integrating with Wasabi, $DJI gains access to a wider user base interested in speculative trading, enhancing liquidity and overall market activity,” said Doge Jones Industrial Average spokesman and chief evangelist Amith 'Internet Dollar' Nirgunarthy. "This collaboration introduces new opportunities for traders to amplify their positions, which we are confident will attract both retail and institutional participants as we work to flip the dow.”

Wasabi is backed by Electric Capital, Alliance, Memeland, Spencer Ventures, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz, Magic Eden co-founder Zhouxun Yin, angel investor Santiago Santos, and more.

Last month marked the launch of the Doge Jones meme coin sentiment tracker, which is addressing huge demand for informative resources to help new market entrants to explore the memecoin space with confidence. As traditional financial systems face increasing skepticism, DJI aims to be a beacon for individuals looking to break free from traditional financial constraints – with Gen Z and Gen Alpha increasingly turning to innovative solutions like meme coins to secure their financial futures and achieve the goals of the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement.

DJI’s community is firmly aligned on an audacious mission to "Flip the Dow" – with the ultimate goal of surpassing the market cap of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Driven by an unstoppable belief in the power of meme coins, this fervent collective is rallying together, igniting a movement that is shaking the very foundations of traditional finance.

About Doge Jones Industrial Average

The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of conventional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike traditional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture that playfully parodies “market indices” with internet culture. Stay bullish, stay Doge.

