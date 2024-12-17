StatelyDB Brings Developer-Friendly DynamoDB Experience to Netlify Platform

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stately Cloud today announced its integration with Netlify’s app infrastructure platform, making it easier for developers to build applications that scale like DynamoDB without its traditional complexity. The integration brings StatelyDB’s developer-friendly database layer directly to Netlify’s platform, eliminating the steep learning curve typically associated with DynamoDB development.

Most organizations want DynamoDB’s proven scalability but find its steep learning curve and rigid data modeling requirements slow down development. StatelyDB solves this through its innovative elastic schema approach, which provides DynamoDB’s performance benefits while allowing developers to evolve their data model over time.

Key Features of the Integration:

One-click installation and configuration through the Netlify UI

Schema-driven development with automatic type generation

Built-in forward and backward compatibility across schema versions

Simplified data modeling without single-table design complexity

Pre-built starter template demonstrating best practices



The integration launches with an open source starter template that demonstrates building a “Link in Bio” profile page application. Development teams can clone the template and deploy their own version in minutes, without wrestling with traditional DynamoDB complexity.

Technical Innovation

StatelyDB combines schema-driven development with NoSQL scalability by using DynamoDB as its storage engine. This approach preserves DynamoDB’s core strengths of infinite horizontal partitioning and consistent performance while introducing a flexible schema layer that evolves with application needs.

The platform enables teams to define their data shapes in schema and generate type definitions for their preferred programming language. As requirements change, StatelyDB provides automatic forward and backward compatibility across schema versions, eliminating traditional migration headaches.

Built by engineers who scaled systems at Amazon and Snap, StatelyDB represents a fundamental shift in database development. The platform reflects the team’s core belief that developers should be able to change their minds about data modeling decisions without sacrificing scalability or performance.

The StatelyDB Netlify integration is available now at https://www.netlify.com/integrations/stately/ .

About StatelyDB:

StatelyDB is a cloud-native database that makes DynamoDB’s scalability accessible to every developer. The platform allows development teams to change and evolve their data models over time while maintaining enterprise-grade performance.



