Theolytics Appoints David Apelian MD, PhD, MBA as CEO

David Apelian MD PhD MBA, an experienced CEO with significant development and regulatory experience in virology and immune-oncology, joins Theolytics

Dr Apelian joins as the company advances its first clinical trial with lead candidate THEO-260 in ovarian cancer

Oxford UK, December 17, 2024. Theolytics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of biotechnology industry leader David Apelian MD PhD MBA as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr Apelian brings 25 years of leadership experience in both start-up and public biotechnology companies. He has worked across all phases of drug development, from discovery to registration, and has expertise in multiple therapeutic areas, including immune-oncology, therapeutic cancer vaccines, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

“David brings significant depth and breadth of strategic and operational leadership to Theolytics, combined with a wealth of clinical development and regulatory experience. This will be of great benefit as the company executes its clinical development programmes, including the ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial of THEO-260 in ovarian cancer,” said Mike Grey, Executive Chair at Theolytics. “The Theolytics Board is delighted that David has joined us in this role and is confident in his ability to build on the key milestones achieved by the founding team.”

David Apelian, CEO, added, “I am thrilled to join Theolytics at this important juncture as it embarks on its first clinical trial with a truly innovative lead candidate, THEO-260, in ovarian cancer. I am looking forward to working closely with CSO Dr Margaret Duffy and the team who have built an exciting platform for the development of new, best-in-class oncolytic immunotherapies and a pipeline of assets that have great potential in oncology.”

Dr Apelian has held Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and CEO positions in both the private and public setting. In his most recent immune-oncology role, Dr Apelian, was the founding CEO of BlueSphere Bio, a start-up formed by UPMC Enterprises and focused on creating personalised T-cell therapies for cancer where he was instrumental in developing a personalised cancer cell therapy programme and securing $105m Series B funding. He also served as CMO of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was responsible for portfolio strategy and managing the company's clinical development programs, and was CMO of GlobeImmune, which was focused on the development of therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

Earlier in his career, Dr Apelian held clinical leadership positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, and Schering Plough. Dr Apelian received a BA and a PhD in Biochemistry from Rutgers University, an MD from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and an MBA from Quinnipiac University.

Margaret Duffy PhD, CSO and Co-founder of Theolytics, shared, “I am excited to welcome David to the Team. His unique blend of experience across immune-oncology, infectious diseases and rare diseases is a great fit for Theolytics. Importantly, he shares our commitment to bringing new therapies to patients through world leading science.”

About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop best-in-class adenoviral oncolytic immunotherapies. The company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted candidates suitable for direct and systemic intravenous delivery.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead program THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with ovarian cancer, for whom current treatment options are limited. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, Sound Bioventures and Oxford University Innovation.

For more information, please see our website www.theolytics.com

About THEO-260

Positioned to tackle the complex, immune-suppressed nature of advanced solid tumours, THEO-260 is an adenoviral oncolytic immunotherapy demonstrating effective killing of cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts, whilst inducing immune activation, in advanced preclinical models, including extensive panels of ovarian cancer patient samples. THEO-260 is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial by intravenous delivery in ovarian cancer patients. Details of the trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ under study identifier NCT06618235. A clinical study of THEO-260 administered by intraperitoneal delivery to advanced ovarian cancer patients is also being planned.

