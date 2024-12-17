Repeat: FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE : Governance Evolution of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Governance Evolution

of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group

Reims, December 16, 2024

The Board of Directors of Vranken-Pommery Monopole met on December 16, 2024 under the chairmanship of Paul-François Vranken.

The Board of Directors decided to strengthen the group’s governance under the chairmanship of Paul-François Vranken and to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In this context, as of January 1, 2025, Paul-François Vranken will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors for the remainder of his term as a board member.

Nathalie Vranken, currently Deputy CEO, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Group as of this date. She will be supported by a strengthened management team with the appointments of:

Clément Pierlot , Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Julien Lonneux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

These appointments reflect the desire to approach the future of the group with confidence and ambition, building on its family values, unique expertise, and international reach.

Nathalie Vranken states: "It is with honor and enthusiasm that I accept these responsibilities, and I warmly thank the members of the Board of Directors and our Chairman for the trust they place in me by appointing me as CEO of the Group. With Clément Pierlot and Julien Lonneux alongside me in General Management, our Group is built on solid foundations and possesses great development potential. We are convinced that, thanks to the trust of our teams, all our shareholders, and our collective work, we will continue to write our history with ever greater excellence."

Nathalie Vranken, who has been the Group's Marketing Delegate since June 2, 2022, previously held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Clément Pierlot joined the group in 2004 as Director of the Champagne Vineyards, becoming General Manager of the vineyards in 2021. He oversees the group's winemaking development in Champagne and became Head Cellar Master in 2017. He was appointed General Manager of Vranken-Pommery Production in 2022. He represents Vranken-Pommery Monopole within the Champagne Committee and other Champagne-related organizations.

Julien Lonneux joined the group in 2014, initially overseeing development in Northern and Eastern Europe, which he gradually expanded across Europe and Africa. In 2018, he became International Director and simultaneously took over as Director of the UK subsidiary.

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;

the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).

(Code “VRAP” (Paris), code “VRAB” (Brussels); code ISIN: FR0000062796).

