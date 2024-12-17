Pet Dietary Supplement Market to Witness Significant Growth, Reaching USD 8,288.4 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet dietary supplement market size is poised for robust growth, with a valuation projected to reach USD 4,269.1 million in 2023. Driven by increasing pet health awareness and innovative product developments, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching a market value of USD 8,288.4 million by 2033.

As pet owners become increasingly conscious of their furry companions' health and well-being, the demand for dietary supplements has surged. These supplements address various concerns, including joint health, digestion, immunity, and skin & coat maintenance. The stigma surrounding CBD and hemp-based products in pet supplements is fading rapidly. As a result, these natural alternatives are gaining significant traction, with pet owners exploring their therapeutic benefits. Concurrently, eco-conscious practices in packaging are emerging as a pivotal factor. Consumers now gravitate toward brands prioritizing sustainable materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, aligning their purchasing decisions with broader environmental goals.

The pet dietary supplements market outlook explains that the market is likely to thrive in the forecast period due to the rising pet humanization along with higher pet adoption during the forecast period. The wide range of pet diseases due to domestication and new viruses spreading is expanding the market size. Vendors now create new supplements backed by research and development programs that help them choose the right element to add to their supplement formula. Advanced veterinary research organizations tie up with private pet supplements and medication centers to provide an adequate proportion of nutrients.

A higher number of orphaned pets is another reason that fuels the demand for pet dietary supplements, as these pets are usually malnutritional and require protein fulfillment. Government programs supporting the pet pharma brands to ensure the industry's expansion help in fueling the sales of pet dietary supplements. New products such as chewable tablets, gels, and food mixes help provide the right nutrients to dogs, cats, and other pets while also taking care of the taste. With new startups coming into the market, organic supplements will replace the major share of processed supplements. Thus, the pet dietary supplements market is dynamic and has the potential.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Dietary Supplement Market:

Market Growth Trajectory: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, driven by growing pet ownership and increasing focus on pet health. Focus on Natural Products: The adoption of CBD and hemp-based supplements is expanding as pet owners recognize their potential health benefits, such as stress relief and joint care. Sustainability Trends: Eco-conscious consumers are seeking brands that use sustainable packaging and adopt environmentally friendly practices. Regional Influence: North America remains the dominant market, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised to register rapid growth due to increasing urbanization and pet ownership trends.

"The pet dietary supplement market is evolving rapidly as pet parents prioritize health, wellness, and longevity for their companions. Key trends such as the rising popularity of CBD and hemp-based supplements and a growing focus on sustainable practices are reshaping the industry landscape. Moving forward, innovative solutions addressing age-related and lifestyle-related pet health issues will continue to drive market growth. Brands that align with eco-friendly consumer preferences will gain a significant competitive edge in this dynamic market.", says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

How is the Future Outlook for Pet dietary supplements Market in Comparison to Historical Pattern?

Short-term Growth: The pet dietary supplements market is quite dynamic and is expanding at a fast pace. The use of dietary supplements or nutraceuticals for pets is increasing in response to the rising number of pet parents. Several veterinarians and practitioners have added private-label brands or even their own-label supplements and nutraceuticals for sale within the clinic, fueling the demand.

Mid-term Growth: Nutritional supplements are known as complementary needs. Since there is an increasing value attached to the comfort and health of pets, people have started to go beyond just basic pet food. The pet care industry is experiencing a slight transition towards high-end pet foods, such as organic, grain-free, refrigerated, and raw food. Subsequently, the pet dietary supplements market is witnessing exemplary growth.

Nowadays, pet humanization is a popular trend where owners are treating their pets as counterparts and are willing to spend to provide their pets with human-like products or experiences. Pet humanization is a major reason behind the increase in the demand for luxury goods in the pet care industry. As pets are treated as an integral part of the family, people owning pets take care of their pets in a manner similar to parents taking care of their children in a family.

Long-term Growth: Many even consider pet parenting as preparation for parenting a baby. This is a significant reason for not hesitating to spend for the well-being of their pets. The impact of this trend is positively felt on the pet dietary supplements market, which according to FMI, is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2024 and 2034

What is the Commercial Potential of Pet Dietary Supplements?

Pet dietary supplements will continue witnessing high sales, thanks to their increasing visibility across e-commerce platforms and other online channels. The overall awareness about the various nutritional benefits of dietary supplements for pets is growing. For instance, probiotic supplements contain bacteria and are known for their benefits in keeping the digestive tract healthy.

Besides this, there is high demand for nutritional supplements to prevent the risk of chronic ailments in pets, which is a key factor driving pet dietary supplements sales globally. Against this backdrop, the demand for supplements such as fish oil, amino acid, biotin, and others has increased to improve pets' overall health.

Canine multivitamins promote better health by improving levels of essential vitamins and minerals in the diet. Multivitamin supplements complete nutritional requirements in dogs. A majority of multivitamins for dogs come in the form of tablets. Mostly these tablets are chewable format tablets with a meat flavor to encourage dogs to eat them.

Vendors have also introduced powdered and liquid dog multivitamins into the market, designed to be mixed with food. Multivitamins are also formulated in a manner that is tailored towards dogs with particular needs, such as senior dogs or still recovering dogs.

However, there are also products designed or blended in a fashion supporting the dog at all stages of life. Primary multivitamins for dogs are Wowdog, Rumatec Vetcare, Intas, Wuff-wuff, Virbac, Drools, Boltz, and Medilogy Biotech.

United States: Unlocking a Healthier Future for Beloved Pets

The United States market for pet dietary supplements shines as a symbol of optimism, promoting the well-being and energy of the nation’s four-legged friends, capturing an impressive market share of 24.9% in 2023. With an unwavering commitment to pet health, this thriving industry has witnessed unprecedented growth and transformation.

Why is Germany Considered a Lucrative Pet Dietary Supplements Market?

Consumers have expressed their desire to use more sustainable products to avoid the impact of these products on the environment. This has encouraged pet supplement manufacturers to offer more sustainable products. Pet dietary supplement companies in the market are increasingly opting for sustainable practices to ensure less impact of their products on the environment.

For instance, German-based Grau has been leading in the production and distribution of dog food and supplements through its brand Hokamix. In order to stay ahead in the market space, the company continues to focus on quality and claims to be using only the best ingredients for its products

What is Driving Pet Dietary Supplements Sales in France?

Pet ownership is highly prevalent in France, making it one of the ideal markets for sales of pet dietary supplements. In fact, the country has various stringent guidelines to ensure the well-being of pets. For instance, deworming guidelines created by the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) have recommended the frequency of deworming to avoid the risk of infection in pets.

Besides deworming compliances, pet care, in general, is considered of high importance in France. Pet care in the country is gaining strength, driven by the ever-growing pet humanization trend. The humanization of pets also influences the nature of pet food, which primarily features an increasing number of dietary supplement brands.

China: Nourishing a Nation of Pet Lovers

In the Far East, the China pet dietary supplement market has emerged as a powerful symbol of love and care for pets, with a projected 11.3% CAGR surge by 2033. China’s deep-rooted nurturing culture now extends to pets, positioning the market at the forefront of global growth.

India: Nurturing a Nation of Pet Enthusiasts

In South Asia, India’s pet dietary supplement market stands as a testament to the country’s affection for pets, achieving a commendable 6.9% CAGR. India’s rich cultural heritage, combined with compassion for animals, has fueled demand for high-quality supplements that promise health, energy, and happiness for pets.

United Kingdom: Elevating Pet Health and Happiness

In the British Isles, the United Kingdom pet dietary supplement market is a sterling example of dedication to pet health and well-being, poised for a 5.0% CAGR by 2033. Rooted in British values of precision, quality, and care, this market reflects the nation’s deep love for four-legged companions.





Competitive Landscape

The pet dietary supplement market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving space driven by innovation and growing consumer demand. Industry leaders like Hill's Pet Nutrition and Nestlé Purina maintain their dominance through extensive resources, strong research capabilities, and established market presence. Meanwhile, emerging players such as Nutramax Laboratories and PetHonesty carve out niches with specialized formulations and targeted offerings.

Rising interest in natural, sustainable ingredients has opened doors for startups like Wild Earth, which focus on eco-conscious solutions. The rapid growth of ecommerce has further empowered direct-to-consumer brands such as Chewy and BarkBox to reach pet owners with convenience and personalized options. Collaboration with veterinarians and advancements in personalized pet health solutions are key trends shaping competitive strategies, offering pet owners an array of innovative and tailored choices.

Key Companies Profiled

Nestle SA

Mars Incorporated

NOW Foods

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

Ark Naturals

Virbac

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Zoetis

PetAg, Inc.

VetClassics

GNC



Segmentation Analysis of the Pet Dietary Supplement Market

By Product Type:

Glucosamine

Probiotics

Multivitamins

Omega 3 fatty acids

Others



By Application:

Joint Health

Digestive Health

Weight Management

Skin and Coat Health

Dental Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



German Translation

Der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere ist bereit für ein robustes Wachstum, mit einer Bewertung, die im Jahr 2023 voraussichtlich 4.269,1 Mio. USD erreichen wird. Angetrieben durch das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit von Haustieren und innovative Produktentwicklungen wird erwartet, dass der Markt von 2023 bis 2033 mit einer CAGR von 7,3 % wachsen und bis 2033 einen Marktwert von 8.288,4 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Da sich Haustierbesitzer immer mehr der Gesundheit und des Wohlbefindens ihrer pelzigen Begleiter bewusst werden, ist die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln gestiegen. Diese Nahrungsergänzungsmittel befassen sich mit verschiedenen Problemen, einschließlich der Gesundheit der Gelenke, der Verdauung, der Immunität sowie der Pflege von Haut und Fell. Das Stigma, das CBD und hanfbasierte Produkte in Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für Haustiere umgibt, verblasst rapide. Infolgedessen gewinnen diese natürlichen Alternativen erheblich an Bedeutung, und Tierbesitzer erforschen ihre therapeutischen Vorteile. Gleichzeitig entwickeln sich umweltbewusste Praktiken bei Verpackungen zu einem entscheidenden Faktor. Die Verbraucher tendieren zu Marken, die nachhaltigen Materialien und umweltfreundlichen Herstellungsprozessen Vorrang einräumen und ihre Kaufentscheidungen an umfassenderen Umweltzielen ausrichten.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere:

1. Marktwachstumskurve: Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 7,3 % wachsen wird, angetrieben durch den wachsenden Haustierbesitz und den zunehmenden Fokus auf die Gesundheit von Haustieren.

2. Fokus auf Naturprodukte: Die Einführung von CBD- und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln auf Hanfbasis nimmt zu, da Haustierbesitzer ihre potenziellen gesundheitlichen Vorteile wie Stressabbau und Gelenkpflege erkennen.

3. Nachhaltigkeitstrends: Umweltbewusste Verbraucher suchen nach Marken, die nachhaltige Verpackungen verwenden und umweltfreundliche Praktiken anwenden.

4. Regionaler Einfluss: Nordamerika bleibt der dominierende Markt, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum aufgrund der zunehmenden Urbanisierung und der Trends zur Haustierhaltung ein schnelles Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

"Der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere entwickelt sich rasant, da Haustiereltern Gesundheit, Wohlbefinden und Langlebigkeit für ihre Gefährten priorisieren. Wichtige Trends wie die steigende Popularität von CBD- und hanfbasierten Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und ein wachsender Fokus auf nachhaltige Praktiken verändern die Branchenlandschaft. In Zukunft werden innovative Lösungen für alters- und lebensstilbedingte Gesundheitsprobleme bei Haustieren das Marktwachstum weiter vorantreiben. Marken, die sich an den Vorlieben der umweltfreundlichen Verbraucher orientieren, werden in diesem dynamischen Markt einen erheblichen Wettbewerbsvorteil erlangen.", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Herausforderungen der Nahrungsergänzungsmittelindustrie für Haustiere:

Während der Markt ein vielversprechendes Wachstum zeigt, können bestimmte Herausforderungen seine Entwicklung beeinflussen:

Regulatorische Hürden: Die Branche der Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere sieht sich in den verschiedenen Regionen mit sich entwickelnden regulatorischen Rahmenbedingungen konfrontiert. Unternehmen müssen sich mit diesen Anforderungen auseinandersetzen, um die Produktsicherheit und -konformität zu gewährleisten.

Die Branche der Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere sieht sich in den verschiedenen Regionen mit sich entwickelnden regulatorischen Rahmenbedingungen konfrontiert. Unternehmen müssen sich mit diesen Anforderungen auseinandersetzen, um die Produktsicherheit und -konformität zu gewährleisten. Begrenztes Bewusstsein: In den Schwellenländern mangelt es nach wie vor an Bewusstsein für die Vorteile von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für Haustiere, was die Marktdurchdringung behindert.

In den Schwellenländern mangelt es nach wie vor an Bewusstsein für die Vorteile von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für Haustiere, was die Marktdurchdringung behindert. Wettbewerb und Preisgestaltung: Die Präsenz zahlreicher Marktteilnehmer hat den Wettbewerb verschärft, was zu Preiskämpfen und potenziellem Margendruck geführt hat.



Wachstumstreiber für den Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere:

1. Steigender Trend zur Vermenschlichung von Haustieren: Haustierbesitzer behandeln ihre Haustiere zunehmend als Familienmitglieder, was zu höheren Ausgaben für Premium-Gesundheitsversorgung und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel führt.

2. Alternde Haustierpopulation: Da Haustiere länger leben, besteht ein wachsender Bedarf an Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, die auf altersbedingte Gesundheitsprobleme wie Arthritis, eingeschränkte Mobilität und geschwächte Immunität abzielen.

3. Produktinnovation: Die Hersteller führen Nahrungsergänzungsmittel mit natürlichen, biologischen und Clean-Label-Inhaltsstoffen ein, um der Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Transparenz und Sicherheit gerecht zu werden.

4. Boom des Online-Einzelhandels: Der Aufstieg von E-Commerce-Plattformen bietet einen besseren Zugang zu einer breiten Palette von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für Haustiere und unterstützt das Marktwachstum.

Wichtige Highlights der Branche:

Die Nachfrage nach Multivitaminen und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für die Gelenkgesundheit ist nach wie vor groß und trägt der wachsenden Besorgnis über Mobilitätsprobleme bei alternden Haustieren Rechnung.

und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für die Gelenkgesundheit ist nach wie vor groß und trägt der wachsenden Besorgnis über Mobilitätsprobleme bei alternden Haustieren Rechnung. Innovationen bei den Geschmacksformulierungen haben Nahrungsergänzungsmittel schmackhafter gemacht und sorgen für eine bessere Akzeptanz bei Haustieren.

haben Nahrungsergänzungsmittel schmackhafter gemacht und sorgen für eine bessere Akzeptanz bei Haustieren. Die Integration von KI und Datenanalyse in Tierarztpraxen trägt dazu bei, die Tierernährung zu personalisieren und spezifische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zu empfehlen.

in Tierarztpraxen trägt dazu bei, die Tierernährung zu personalisieren und spezifische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zu empfehlen. Partnerschaften und Kooperationen zwischen Herstellern von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für Haustiere und Tierärzten verbessern die Glaubwürdigkeit und Akzeptanz von Produkten.

Die regionale Analyse hebt die wichtigsten Trends, Wachstumstreiber und Marktdynamiken in den wichtigsten geografischen Gebieten hervor und bietet Einblicke in regionale Chancen und Herausforderungen.

USA: Eine gesündere Zukunft für geliebte Haustiere

Der US-Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere glänzt als Symbol des Optimismus, fördert das Wohlbefinden und die Energie der vierbeinigen Freunde der Nation und erreicht im Jahr 2023 einen beeindruckenden Marktanteil von 24,9 %. Mit einem unerschütterlichen Engagement für die Gesundheit von Haustieren hat diese florierende Branche ein beispielloses Wachstum und einen beispiellosen Wandel erlebt.

Deutschland: Ein Leuchtturm für das Wohlbefinden von Haustieren

Der deutsche Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere im Herzen Europas glänzt als Symbol für Präzision und Engagement für das Wohlbefinden von Haustieren und hat im Jahr 2023 einen bedeutenden Marktanteil von 7,3 %. Als eine Nation, die für Qualität und Exzellenz bekannt ist, sind deutsche Haustierbesitzer anspruchsvoll und hingebungsvoll und wissen, dass ein gut genährtes Haustier ein glückliches Haustier ist.

China: Eine Nation von Tierliebhabern ernähren

Im Fernen Osten hat sich der chinesische Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere zu einem starken Symbol für Liebe und Fürsorge für Haustiere entwickelt, mit einem prognostizierten CAGR-Anstieg von 11,3 % bis 2033. Chinas tief verwurzelte Pflegekultur erstreckt sich nun auch auf Haustiere und positioniert den Markt an der Spitze des globalen Wachstums.

Indien: Eine Nation von Haustierliebhabern fördern

In Südasien ist der indische Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere ein Beweis für die Zuneigung des Landes zu Haustieren und erreicht eine lobenswerte CAGR von 6,9 %. Indiens reiches kulturelles Erbe, kombiniert mit Mitgefühl für Tiere, hat die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln angeheizt, die Gesundheit, Energie und Glück für Haustiere versprechen.

Großbritannien: Verbesserung der Gesundheit und des Glücks von Haustieren

Auf den britischen Inseln ist der britische Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere ein hervorragendes Beispiel für das Engagement für die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden von Haustieren, das bis 2033 eine CAGR von 5,0 % erreichen soll. Dieser Markt, der in den britischen Werten Präzision, Qualität und Sorgfalt verwurzelt ist, spiegelt die tiefe Liebe der Nation zu vierbeinigen Gefährten wider.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere ist ein dynamischer und sich schnell entwickelnder Bereich, der von Innovation und wachsender Verbrauchernachfrage angetrieben wird. Branchenführer wie Hill's Pet Nutrition und Nestlé Purina behaupten ihre Dominanz durch umfangreiche Ressourcen, starke Forschungskapazitäten und etablierte Marktpräsenz. In der Zwischenzeit haben sich aufstrebende Akteure wie Nutramax Laboratories und PetHonesty mit spezialisierten Formulierungen und gezielten Angeboten Nischen geschaffen.

Das steigende Interesse an natürlichen, nachhaltigen Inhaltsstoffen hat Start-ups wie Wild Earth die Türen geöffnet, die sich auf umweltbewusste Lösungen konzentrieren. Das schnelle Wachstum des E-Commerce hat es Direct-to-Consumer-Marken wie Chewy und BarkBox weiter ermöglicht, Haustierbesitzer mit Komfort und personalisierten Optionen zu erreichen. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Tierärzten und die Weiterentwicklung personalisierter Lösungen für die Gesundheit von Haustieren sind wichtige Trends, die die Wettbewerbsstrategien prägen und Tierbesitzern eine Reihe innovativer und maßgeschneiderter Auswahlmöglichkeiten bieten.

Schlüsselunternehmen im Profil

Nestlé SA

Mars Incorporated

JETZT Lebensmittel

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

Arche Naturals

Virbac

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Zoetis

PetAg, Inc.

VetClassics (Englisch)

GNC



Segmentierungsanalyse des Marktes für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Haustiere

Nach Produkttyp:

Glucosamin

Probiotika

Multivitamine

Omega-3-Fettsäuren

Andere



Nach Anwendung:

Gesundheit der Gelenke

Gesundheit des Verdauungssystems

Gewichtsmanagement

Gesundheit von Haut und Fell

Zahnpflege

Andere

Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Südasien und Pazifik

Ostasien

Naher Osten und Afrika



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

