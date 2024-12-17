Emerging Green Chemistry Market Ushers in a New Era of Sustainable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Chemistry Market: Focus on Green Chemistry Initiatives, Competitive Landscape of Green Chemistry Solution Providers, Emerging Mega Trends, Big Pharma Initiatives, Company Profiles and Key Drivers and Restraints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The green chemistry market is poised for steady growth, with over 60 known use cases of pharmaceutical companies implementing green chemistry in their research and manufacturing processes.

Green chemistry involves the strategic design, development, and application of chemical products and processes that aim to minimize or completely eliminate the release of hazardous substances. In the pharmaceutical industry, green chemistry focuses on promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing the efficiency of chemical synthesis. Conventional methods for drug manufacturing are usually energy-intensive and predominantly depend on non-renewable resources, thus generating significant chemical waste whose disposal poses a significant cost. For instance, global production of active pharmaceutical ingredients is estimated to be between 65 to 100 million kilograms produced per year. Consequently, about 10 billion kilograms of waste have been generated, incurring a disposal cost of around $20 billion.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry is responsible for approximately 17% of the global carbon emissions, with almost half of this attributed to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and raw materials. Rising environmental concerns necessitate the adoption of greener and more efficient production methods. In response, pharmaceutical companies have increasingly integrated green chemistry principles into their operations. Techniques, such as photochemistry, electrochemistry, and biocatalysis have emerged to tackle environmental challenges by focusing on safer, less toxic chemical processes and the efficient use of renewable resources. These techniques provide novel solutions for the manufacturing of API, promoting a more sustainable pharmaceutical industry. For instance, biocatalysis in chemical synthesis has demonstrated to shorten manufacturing time by 80%, double production yield, reduce starting material costs by over 99%, and allowed the need for organic solvents in purification.

Green chemistry not only promotes sustainability but also provides substantial benefits to the pharmaceutical industry, including reduced dependence on toxic chemicals, cost-effectiveness and improved process efficiency. Thus, the pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on the application of green chemistry for developing sustainable processes. Notably, companies such as AstraZeneca, BASF, and Pfizer aim to reach net-zero emissions in their supply chain by 2040 or 2050. These initiatives align with global regulatory standards and address the rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

The growing emphasis on green chemistry for environmental remediation, coupled with ongoing investments in sustainable technologies, is propelling substantial growth in the green chemistry market, paving the way for a more sustainable future in drug development and manufacturing.

Research Coverage:

The market report on green chemistry provides insights into various aspects, including:

A project background introducing the context of the green chemistry market and outlining its objectives.

A general overview of the systematic research methodology employed to study the green chemistry industry, providing information on various assumptions, methodologies, and quality control measures used to ensure accuracy and reliability of our findings.

An infographic executive summary offering key insights captured during our research, providing a high-level perspective on the current state of green chemistry initiatives and solution providers.

A general introduction to green chemistry, including the 12 principles of green chemistry and prominent types of green chemistry methods. It also highlights various applications of green chemistry and the challenges associated with its implementation.

A detailed assessment of green chemistry initiatives within the pharma industry, based on several relevant parameters, such as the type of green chemistry methods involved, purpose of initiative, therapeutic area of drug synthesized, and impact of initiative. Furthermore, it analyzes the green chemistry initiatives stakeholders based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A thorough evaluation of the green chemistry solution providers based on various relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters, type of solution offered, type of green chemistry method involved, pharmaceutical application, and type of service offered.

Profiles of key companies in the green chemistry market, including an overview of each company, their green chemistry initiatives, recent developments, and future outlook.

A comprehensive case study examining the impact of big pharma initiatives on the pharmaceutical industry.

A comprehensive overview of ongoing megatrends in the green chemistry industry, including rising demand for sustainable drug manufacturing, technological advancements in green chemistry practices, integration of continuous flow manufacturing with green chemistry practices, convergence of AI, data science with green chemistry applications, development of sustainability metrices, and more.

Detailed information on various factors influencing market growth of green chemistry. This includes insights into key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges in this domain.

Recent Developments in Green Chemistry Market

Several recent developments have taken place in the market, some of which have been outlined below. These developments, even though they took place post the release of our market report, substantiate the overall market trends that we have outlined in the analyses.

In August 2024, bitBiome collaborated with Twist Bioscience to jointly develop a Transaminase Enzyme Screening Kit, which features unique set of enzymes to facilitate synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) via biocatalysis.

In July 2024, several big pharma players including Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Merck participated in Gordon Research Conference, held in New Hampshire, US, to discuss early biocatalysis strategies.

In April 2024, Merck KGaA launched Cyrene, a novel bio-derived solvent that is anticipated to reduce the environmental impact of pharmaceutical processes in both research and manufacturing projects.

In January 2024, AstraZeneca entered into a collaboration with Nyctea Technologies to leverage the latter company's proprietary electrochemistry based Nyctea platform technology to improve the purification process for its drug compound.

