Lip Injection Market to hit USD 5.95 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Lip injection market size was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2023, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2032. Lip injections, also known as lip augmentation procedures, enhance lip size and shape, providing a fuller, more appealing appearance.

This enhancement is achieved through both surgical and non-surgical techniques, with dermal fillers being a popular choice. Market growth is being fueled by society's emphasis on physical aesthetics and beauty standards, notably the trend toward fuller lips, which has increased demand for lip enhancement treatments.

Several key factors support this lip injection market growth, including the rise in medical tourism, the demand for cosmetic surgeries, and the influence of social media and celebrity culture. Additionally, a growing aging population and increased awareness of the benefits of lip augmentation are driving consumer interest. Significant market contributors include key product launches, a high concentration of manufacturers, and strategic partnerships and acquisitions, which collectively advance industry expansion.

The lip injection market is segmented by product type, including collagen fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers, poly-L-lactic acid fillers, calcium hydroxyapatite fillers, and others. In 2023, the hyaluronic acid fillers segment generated USD 1.19 billion in revenue and is forecasted to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth highlights a preference for non-surgical cosmetic options, as hyaluronic acid fillers offer a safe, effective solution for fuller, more defined lips without extensive downtime.

The lip injection market can also be divided by procedure type into temporary and permanent augmentations. Temporary procedures represented approximately 64% of the market share in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 7.1% through the forecast period. Meanwhile, permanent options are anticipated to grow at a 7.7% CAGR. The appeal of temporary augmentations lies in their reversibility, allowing consumers to try different aesthetic trends without committing to permanent changes.

Regionally, North America leads the lip injection market, with the U.S. valued at USD 1 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032. In the U.S., non-surgical cosmetic procedures like lip injections are increasingly favored for quick recovery times and effective results. The rising number of aesthetic spas and clinics has also made these services more accessible, further boosting demand. Technological advancements continue to enhance treatment safety and efficacy, solidifying the appeal of lip injections in this region.

Major players in lip injection market include Allergan, Bioplus, Galderma, Hugel, Hyamed, Ipsen, Medtox, Merz Pharma, Revance Aesthetics, Sinclair, Suneva Medical, and Vivacy among others.

